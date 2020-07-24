Thank You Healthcare And Front-Line Heroes: Little Caesars® Donating Its One Millionth Pizza To Those Keeping Us Healthy And Safe

DETROIT, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a thank you to healthcare and front-line workers across the country, Little Caesars, the global family-owned pizza chain, is donating its millionth pizza today. The charitable initiative kicked off in the company's hometown of Detroit with a serving at the Detroit Medical Center, and culminates also in Detroit at Henry Ford Hospital.

"We are sincerely grateful to Little Caesars and Ilitch Charities for the generous donation to our healthcare workers in recognition of their heroic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Wright Lassiter, III, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System. "This act of kindness from Little Caesars is reflective of the strong sense of community in Detroit, where organizations and community members have banded together to look out for one another during one of the most challenging times in our collective history."

Over the past several months, one million pizzas have been donated to over 5,000 facilities in all 50 states, including in those areas most impacted from COVID 19.

These donations were made possible by Little Caesars, its thousands of independent hard-working franchisees and their locally owned stores, and Ilitch Charities, a non-profit whose goal is to positively impact lives and empower communities.

Little Caesars also introduced the Pie it Forward program, enabling customers on the Little Caesars app to donate over 250,000 additional Little Caesars Pizzas to the effort, bringing the total pizza contribution to healthcare front-line workers to just over 1.25 million.

For a summary of where donations took place around the country and some of the key stories, visit https://onemillionpizzas.littlecaesars.com/

"Our goal with this donation was to take care of the people who take such great care of us," said President and CEO of Little Caesars, Dave Scrivano. "We're thankful to all of our loyal customers and hardworking franchisees around the country who joined us in this effort."

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 26 countries and territories.

Little Caesars recently introduced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

ABOUT ILITCH COMPANIES

The Ilitch companies represent leading brands in the food, sports and entertainment industries, including Little Caesars, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, Little Caesars Fundraising, Olympia Development, MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. The organization also has a joint venture interest in 313 Presents. Ilitch Charities, a non-profit, was created by company founders Mike and Marian Ilitch to positively impact lives and empower communities.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza

Related Links

http://www.littlecaesars.com

