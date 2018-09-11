It's time to stop and think about our cleaners and recognize the hard work they do, often under the radar of normal working hours and often out of sight. In 2015, Thank Your Cleaner Day was conducted for the first time in New Zealand by the local trade organization for Building Service Contractors (BSCNZ) and Kärcher, to take the opportunity to thank the people who keep workplaces clean, safe and hygienic. Together, with local partner BSCAI and others, Kärcher has been establishing the Thank Your Cleaner Day on a global level to recognize the hard-working cleaners around the world, who often work outside office hours and therefore out of sight.

Now your business has the opportunity to get involved this year on October 17, 2018 and give thanks and appreciation where it is truly due. With 15 countries now participating, businesses and office workers who use a contract cleaning company can let their onsite cleaning staff know they recognize and value their work – by leaving them a note, giving them a little gift or just saying "Thank you!"

"As a leading, global-cleaning equipment and technology company, we recognize the importance of building service contractors and the opportunity to further enhance the awareness and recognition of those efforts in this industry," states Javier Gonzalez, CEO of Kärcher Region North America.

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Kärcher is the world's leading provider of cleaning technology. The family-owned enterprise employs more than 12,300 people in 67 countries and more than 110 subsidiaries. More than 50,000 service centers in all countries ensure continuous and comprehensive supplies to customers all over the world. In 2017, Kärcher reached the highest sales with more than 2.5 billion euros, the highest sales in its history.

The engineer and passionate inventor Alfred Kärcher, who founded the company in 1935, searched with untiring creativity and inventive spirit for solutions to technical problems. He never lost sight, however, of his responsibility for the concerns of his employees.

As part of its cultural sponsorship program, Kärcher has cleaned and restored over 140 monuments worldwide since 1980. These include the colonnades at St. Peter's Square in Rome, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, the more than 3,300-year-old Colossi of Memnon in Luxor, Upper Egypt and the Presidents' Heads at Mount Rushmore. Cleaning is always carried out in close cooperation with monument conservators, restorers and art historians.

By establishing the Thank Your Cleaner Day, Kärcher's engagement in social responsibility and sustainability is now taking another step further.

Kärcher North America is one of the largest subsidiaries of the Kärcher Group with over 1,150 employees in seven locations (including three manufacturing facilities). In North America, Kärcher produces and distributes products and services under the brands Kärcher, Windsor Kärcher Group, Landa Kärcher Group, Hotsy, Water Maze, Spraymart, Cuda Kärcher Group, WOMA Kärcher Group and Shark Kärcher Group. The company's solutions serve customers' cleaning needs in an economical and environmentally-friendly manner.

