Thankful Raises $12 Million in Series A Funding Led by Alpha Edison

VENICE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thankful, the AI platform powering the customer service revolution, emerges from stealth mode today with the announcement of a $12 Million Series A Funding Round led by Alpha Edison. Other investors include Bonfire, Ten-One-Ten, Greycroft, Omega, and Miramar.

Thankful's 400% year-over-year growth since launch in 2018 is largely due to its superior intelligence which can resolve large volumes of customer problems across all written customer service channels – email, chat, social, in-app, and SMS.

To date, Thankful has quietly been at the forefront of the industry, trusted by brands who lead the world in customer experience, such as Crate & Barrel, FabFitFun, MeUndies, Morphe, and Bombas. Thanks to this round of financing, Thankful will now be able to further scale their enterprise business and continue to reimagine how customer experience can evolve from basic problem solving to complex, personalized relationship-building.

Since Thankful's breakthrough technology understands what customers want and delivers the answers customers need, it has also become a go-to partner for the world's leading helpdesks, including Zendesk, Kustomer and Gladly.

"Thankful stood out to us because it's the only customer support software that's on the customer's side - and we know from our experience that will always be the winning side," said Robey Miller, Partner at Alpha Edison. "What attracted us most was the traction they achieved in a short time, and the vision of turning customer service from a cost center to revenue driver."

"Thankful's level of intelligent customer service engagement was deeper than anything we'd seen before, and in service, understanding the customer is critical," said Bonfire Partner, Jim Andleman.

"We are so grateful to our investors and thrilled that they share our mission of giving every customer access to exceptional service by providing every business the technology to deliver it," said Thankful AI CEO, Ted Mico. "This financing will help us to continue to lead the transformation of customer service into an effective sales and marketing channel."

Thankful is an artificial intelligence customer service software solution. Like a human agent, Thankful's AI routes, assists, translates, and fully resolves large volumes of customer queries across all written channels - offering customers the freedom to choose how they want to engage. Founded in 2018, Thankful is a privately held company headquartered in Venice, California.

