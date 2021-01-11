Thanks to Schools like Platt College, 2,000 Adult Students Go Back to Class, Earn High School Diplomas

"Graduating from Penn Foster has been a blessing" said Kari Donavan who took advantage of the funding provided by Platt for the high school completion program. "I'm very thankful that I got the opportunity to better myself and show my children that anything is possible with lots of hard work and dedication. It has led me to college to become a medical assistant."

Kari is one of more than 2,000 students who have gone back to class since 2016 and earned a high school diploma thanks to funding from schools like Platt which are part of the Ancora Education group of private, post-secondary schools located across the U.S. Penn Foster issues the final diploma to students who graduate from the online program.

Students interested in the high school completion course must apply and interview for the program through Platt and agree to attend the online classes on the Platt campus three days a week for two-to-three hours per day. Platt does not teach the classes but provides community-facing support throughout the process, which varies for each student depending upon the number of credits they have coming into the program.

Since 2016, Ancora Education schools have funded 3,500 students without a high school diploma into the Penn Foster high school completion program. A high school diploma improves eligibility for better employment and secondary education opportunities. Both of which have a significant economic impact within the communities they serve.

Students enrolled in the high school completion program are under no obligation to take future classes or programs at Platt.

SOURCE Platt College

