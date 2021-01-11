Thanks to Schools like the McCann School of Business & Technology, 2,000 Adult Students Go Back to Class, Earn High School Diplomas

"When I first decided to go back to school I was very unsure if I could do it. After meeting with the Staff at McCann, the support and encouragement received was the motivation I needed," said Amber. "I never thought I could go forward in life but here I am today a Penn Foster High School graduate."

Amber is one of more than 2,000 students who have gone back to class since 2016 and earned a high school diploma thanks to funding from schools like McCann which are part of the Ancora Education group of private, post-secondary schools located across the U.S. Penn Foster issues the final diploma to students who graduate from their online program.

Students interested in the high school completion course must apply and interview for the program through McCann and agree to attend the Penn Foster online classes on the McCann campus three days a week for two-to-three hours per day. McCann does not teach the classes but provides community-facing support throughout the process, which varies for each student depending upon the number of credits they have coming into the program.

Since 2016, Ancora Education schools have funded 3,500 students without a high school diploma into the Penn Foster high school completion program. A high school diploma improves eligibility for better employment and secondary education opportunities. Both of which have a significant economic impact within the communities they serve.

Students enrolled in the high school completion program are under no obligation to take future classes or programs at McCann.

About McCann School of Business & Technology

McCann School of Business & Technology is dedicated to helping students find their individual career paths. We offer an educational experience for each of our students, allowing them to get a hands-on learning experience that will prepare them for the future. McCann offers a variety of programs in several different fields including Business, Healthcare, Protective Services, Skilled Trades, and Technology. Our campuses are located in Allentown and Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, and Monroe, Louisiana. McCann School of Business & Technology in Allentown and Lewisburg are licensed (registered) by the Pennsylvania State Board of Private Licensed Schools. McCann School of Business & Technology in Monroe is licensed by the Louisiana Board of Regents.

Learn more at mccann.edu.

