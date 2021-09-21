Thanks to the Pandemic, Junior Isn't Leaving Home and Grandma Has Moved in Too

BOWIE, Md., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the global pandemic, millions of American parents may not experience an empty nest any time soon because Junior isn't leaving home. In addition, many of those same households are becoming even more crowded as the complexities of elder care in the age of Covid-19 come painfully apparent. These families are living in multigenerational households and that has become the new norm for 66 million Americans, according to the organization Generations United.

When the Nest Never Empties

"If nothing else, the Pandemic has taught us that the ideal "nuclear family" model of the American family is not so ideal after all. In fact, when a serious crisis hits, nuclear families are often the first to fall apart," says Cheli English-Figaro, Esq., author of When The Nest Never Empties: A Handbook for Living with Adult Children and/or Elderly Parents.

When The Nest Never Empties is a practical, concise handbook for parents when their adult children return home or when their elderly parents can no longer live alone. The workbook-style format is designed to help families avoid the common pitfalls inherent in living with adult children and/or elderly parents. It is a must-have for any family planning to create a multigenerational household.

Cheli English-Figaro is a native New Yorker and a graduate of Yale University and Columbia University School of Law. After working at a corporate law firm and at the Department of Commerce, she shifted career gears after having her first child. During that shift, she, among many other things, co-founded Mocha Moms, Inc. and currently serves as President Emerita and is a National Board Member.

Cheli also created GrayHairedMama & Co. (www.GrayHairedMama.com and GrayHairedMama on YouTube) to motivate and inspire older moms to reclaim center stage in their lives by finding joy and cultivating their own dreams now that their children are grown.

Cheli and her husband, Michael were married in 1991 and are the parents of two adult children and one teenager who all currently live at home along with Cheli's mother, Elizabeth, who is in her 90's.

When The Nest Never Empties is available on Amazon. For more information, visit www.GrayHairedMama.com or contact Cheli English-Figaro at [email protected] or via text at 240-745-7955

SOURCE Cheli English-Figaro

