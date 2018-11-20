Thanksgiving Shouldn't be the Only Time We Say Thanks -- The Thnks Platform Enables Gratitude All Year Long

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- THNKS™, the corporate gratitude platform that launched in November of 2017, is making the art of appreciation more of an everyday occurrence. In the past year 250 companies have utilized Thnks to send more than 50,000 gestures of appreciation to clients, prospects and colleagues.

Larry Rubin, Founder & Executive Chairman of Thnks Brendan Kamm, CEO of Thnks

Larry Rubin, founder and executive chairman of Thnks, said: "Today's business environment offers fewer and fewer opportunities for personal connectivity. Thnks restores personal connections, allowing business people to express their appreciation for one another in a direct and meaningful way."

Thnks provides business professionals the ability to instantly and effortlessly send gestures of appreciation that are timely, thoughtful and personalized, from a mobile device or desktop. For instance, a Thnks user might send a hot chocolate to a client who is in heavy snows in Denver or an Uber ride to a contact struggling to get to meetings on a rainy day.

"As the only sales enablement gifting platform, Thnks is proven to garner responses from new prospects, re-engage lapsed prospects, and improve ongoing connectivity," said Brendan Kamm, co-founder and CEO of Thnks. "Many of our users are also using Thnks to foster a culture of gratitude within their workplace, recognizing peers for a job well done and increasing motivation."

This summer, one sales manager at a large social networking company sent an email to Thnks calling the platform "a scalable tool that allows my team to connect with decision makers, develop relationships and advance the sales funnel."

Thnks offers a proprietary enterprise analytics tool that allows sales managers and corporate treasury and compliance professionals to monitor their teams' gifting activity in real-time. The platform provides full transparency, record keeping, and easily customizable reporting. Thnks ensures full financial and compliance control for its enterprise clients while also providing significant time and cost efficiencies.

About Thnks

A primary advisor is Michael Loeb, a New York-based veteran entrepreneur who has backed, built, or funded over fifty successful companies.

