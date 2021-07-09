That's TV Gold to launch nationally on Sky and Freeview tonight

LONDON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's largest local TV operator, That's Media, has today announced the launch of That's TV Gold, a brand new national channel that will broadcast on Sky and Freeview from tonight (Friday 9 July 2021). The new service will broadcast premium nostalgic content from across the decades with a programming line-up including legendary concerts and musicians, in-depth documentaries from around the world and films featuring some of the biggest names in showbiz.

That's TV Gold's line-up will feature iconic programming dedicated to heroes of yesteryear including The Beatles, Elvis, ABBA, The Rolling Stones and Rod Stewart. A "That's Concert" strand will also be aired showcasing the amazing talents of the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, Luciano Pavarotti, Barry White, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis.

The nostalgia continues with documentaries on The Bee Gees, The Kinks, The Rat Pack and The Clash, plus many more. Further supplementary programming sees the celebration of jazz maestros, classic musicals and more documentary films on icons of the era such as Marilyn Monroe, Muhammed Ali and Bruce Lee.

That's TV Gold will complement the heritage of sister channel, That's TV, which has successfully operated on Freeview since November 2014 and has become one of the UK's most popular music-based channels. The That's TV network currently broadcasts in 20 metro-regions of the UK on Freeview channel 7/8.

The new service will broadcast 24 hours per day on Sky (channel 187) and on Freeview (channel 91). The channel will provide substantial Freeview coverage across the UK where That's TV is not currently available, including London, East and West Midlands, North East England, South West England and Northern Ireland. The service will also be available to viewers across the UK with a suitable internet-connected Freeview television (channel 264).

That's TV Gold Chief Executive, Dan Cass, commented:

"The demand for nostalgic music and entertainment content has never been higher than it has over the past year. We have seen a surge in popularity for music from yesteryear and we are delighted to bring That's TV Gold to millions of households across the UK to help meet this demand.

"That's TV Gold will celebrate and commemorate the music, people, popular culture and events of the last 7 decades 7 days a week."

That's TV Gold launches tonight (Friday 9 July at 9pm) with an hour of special Gold themed music. It will continue with a weekend of entertainment and party music in the build-up to the Euro 2021 finals at Wembley.

SOURCE That's TV Gold