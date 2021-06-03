Thayer Scale Announces New Vice President of Engineering and Development

Since 2006, Newman has served in several significant engineering roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific. His most recent positions include Senior Engineering Manager (Materials and Minerals), and Senior Engineering Manager (Bulk Material Handling and Process Analytics). Before joining Thermo Fisher, he was a Mechanical Engineer and Project Manager with F&S Fabricating. He has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota.

Todd Newman, a veteran in process control and engineering, will help the company expand its product development initiatives and improve execution in the engineering team.

"Todd's deep understanding of the Bulk Material Handling industry combined with his extensive management and strategic planning background is a perfect fit for our business, said David Hyer, President Thayer Scale. "We are excited to have Todd on board to help us maintain and extend our technical leadership position in the continuous weighing and related fields," he continued.

Thayer Scale's equipment provides a rare combination of precision measurement and extreme reliability in a wide variety of industries and markets. The company has a strong culture of collaboration that enables it to create enduring value for its clients worldwide. Thayer Scale's customers leverage their extensive knowledge of automated weigh feeders, belt conveyors, scales and bin flow-aid devices to solve their most complex material handling challenges. Thayer Scale's products are essential to the specific industries and companies it serves: Food, Energy and Building Products and Chemical and Industrial.

"I am eager to join the Thayer Scale team," said Newman. "My experience working with engineering teams on a global basis will be of value to the company as its equipment serves many segments and geographies. I have realized success in lean manufacturing which will benefit the business as they work to optimize their production processes and continue to drive efficiency and quality in manufacturing of their industry-leading weighing and feeding equipment."

Thayer Scale headquartered in Pembroke, Mass. is a leading global manufacturer of equipment for the continuous weighing industry. For over seventy years, the company has provided engineered solutions for the food, energy and building products, and chemical and industrial sectors. The business is dedicated to product line specialization to design and develop market-leading conveyor belt scales and gravimetric feeders. Thayer Scale equipment is reliable, highly accurate and "Built to Survive." The company's customers produce end-products for the world's leading brands.

