ThayerMahan and Geo SubSea Sign MoU to Provide Enhanced Seabed Survey Technologies to Industry and Government Clients

ThayerMahan CEO Mike Connor stated, "ThayerMahan is bringing best-in-class seabed imaging technology to customers in government, industry, and academia that provides a very efficient way to image and map the ocean floor and undersea infrastructure. We are proud to be partnering with Geo SubSea because they are experts in turning seabed monitoring technology into the products needed to ensure safe and efficient seabed development. Together, we will provide the next generation in maritime geophysics and ocean engineering support."

Geo SubSea has extensive offshore surveying experience covering multiple marine survey and marine science fields. The Geo SubSea team has subject matter experts in marine geology, geophysics, oceanography, environmental sampling, benthic and fisheries biology. Additionally, Geo SubSea has offshore wind experience from the inception of the US Offshore Wind industry in early 2000's and significant experience with high resolution surficial and subsurface sonar data manipulation, interpretation and reporting.

Geo SubSea President, Jeff Gardner stated, "We are very excited about this collaboration as we have been promoting the use of advanced surface and undersea technology for years in the offshore wind industry, and it is now coming of age as a force multiplier in a number of maritime sectors as well as becoming more cost-effective. This technology combined with Geo SubSea's extensive offshore survey experience in marine geophysics, geotechnical, and environmental disciplines, as well as our post-survey technical capabilities that support all aspects of data analysis and product development, are a perfect complement to the ThayerMahan team. The fact that both companies are headquartered in Connecticut is a testament to the state's leadership role in the advancement of marine science and technology in support of renewable energy locally, regionally, and globally."

ThayerMahan personnel have over 250+ years of maritime operational experience in the most challenging seaborne environments. Founded by retired Navy Vice Admiral Mike Connor in 2016 to promote the use of unmanned autonomous systems for the U.S. Navy and other government entities, ThayerMahan provides high-speed, large swath, precision, low-cost seabed surveys from vessels -large and small. ThayerMahan also operates and deploys the SeaScout system, a synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) imaging and survey suite providing range-independent high-resolution (up to 3cm x 3cm) imagery at survey speeds up to 8 knots.

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its government and commercial clients with turn-key (including deployment, operations, data gathering and analysis services) autonomous marine solutions using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to specific mission criteria. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with satellite presence in Boston and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.thayermahan.com or contact directly at [email protected].

Geo SubSea, LLC was formed in 2015 to meet the consulting needs of the offshore industry and marine survey marketplace, where there is always a demand for senior level, highly experienced personnel capable of supporting complex offshore engineering projects. Geo SubSea's specialty includes the use of geophysical methods to study coastal processes, marine sediments and stratigraphy, underwater archaeology, and benthic habitats. The company is located in Middletown, CT. For more information, please visit www.geosubseaconsulting.com or contact directly at [email protected].

