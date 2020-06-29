ThayerMahan and UCONN Collaborate on Electronic Warfare Training

ThayerMahan continues to expand its autonomous maritime sensing capabilities and this training is designed to expand the in-house cadre of EW watchstanders for its EW/RF sensing system – SeaWatch . The hands-on training the ThayerMahan team received will enhance the company's real-world tactical and signal analysis capability and reinforce its ability to efficiently provide multi-sensor, full spectrum Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) coverage for its government and commercial clients. ____________________________________________________________________________________

Dr. Chan stated, "This is an example of collaboration between academia and industry to facilitate timely update on radio frequency technologies that is highly relevant to both entities."

_____________________________________________________________________________________

About ThayerMahan

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its government and commercial clients with turn-key autonomous marine solutions, including deployment, operations, data gathering and analysis services, using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to specific mission criteria. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with satellite presences in Boston and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit or contact directly at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Richard J. Hine

ThayerMahan

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

860-937-6622 (Office)

SOURCE ThayerMahan, Inc.