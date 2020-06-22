ThayerMahan Signs CRADA with NUWC-Newport

Mike Connor, ThayerMahan CEO said , "This is our first CRADA with NUWC. We are excited about the opportunity to share the progress we made in in the design, construction, and operation of long-endurance undersea warfare systems. We are also eager to learn from the very talented and experienced team at NUWC. Together, we plan to deliver new capabilities at affordable prices for the US Navy."

A Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) is a written agreement between one or more federal laboratories and one or more non-federal parties under which the government, through its laboratories, provides personnel, facilities, equipment or other resources with or without reimbursement (but not funds to non-federal parties).

The non-federal parties provide personnel, funds, services, facilities, equipment or other resources to conduct specific research or development efforts that are consistent with the mission of the laboratory.

CRADAs are authorized by 15 U.S.C. 3710a. The governing regulation is AR 70-57, Military-Civilian Technology Transfer, dated 26 February 2004.

Richard J. Hine ThayerMahan, Inc. Chief Operating Officer [email protected] 860-937-6622 (Office) Jeffrey Prater UWDC-Newport Public Affairs Officer [email protected] 401-832-2039 (Office)

About ThayerMahan

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its government and commercial clients with turn-key (including deployment, operations, data gathering and analysis services) autonomous marine solutions using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to specific mission criteria. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with satellite presence in Boston and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.thayermahan.com or contact directly at [email protected].

About NUWC-Newport

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering, analysis, and assessment, and fleet support capabilities for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, and offensive and defensive undersea weapon systems, and stewards existing and emerging technologies in support of undersea warfare.

