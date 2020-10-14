ThayerMahan Teams Up with USA Environmental to Remove Unexploded Ordnance

ThayerMahan President and CEO, Mike Connor, stated, "Unexploded ordnance and discarded munitions form a critical barrier to expanding seabed infrastructure. Our partnership with USA Environmental creates the capability to rapidly identify and safely remove explosive risks. Together we provide a fast, precise, and operationally effective way to clear the way for seabed construction."

ThayerMahan personnel have over 250+ years of maritime operational experience in the most challenging seaborne environments. Founded by retired Navy Admiral Mike Connor in 2016, the company specializes in unmanned autonomous sensing and reporting systems for the U.S. Navy, DoD, and other government and commercial customers. For UXO, removal ThayerMahan provides high-speed, large swath, precision seabed surveys using their SeaScout system with a synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) imaging payload that delivers range-independent, high-resolution imagery and bathymetry data through an actively stabilized towed vehicle. Results are processed and transmitted in near-real-time to operators afloat and ashore for immediate analysis and awareness.

USA Environmental is a small business leader in locating, assessing, characterizing, and removing UXO and military munitions from underwater environments. The company's underwater experts integrate the most current technology applications into all underwater planning and operations to ensure the collection of accurate data and protection of sensitive marine environments, along with employing remote methods whenever possible to enhance the safety of personnel. USA Environmental has performed underwater munitions response services for more than 12 years and has successfully completed underwater projects at challenging underwater sites located throughout the continental United States, and within Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI).

USA Environmental President, Brian Skubin, stated, "This partnership combines the capabilities of each company to effectively mitigate the risks associated with the presence of UXO. From shallow to deeper water sites that apply to offshore energy development, utility placement, or other infrastructure projects, our team can support customer's needs to address this unique and challenging element."

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its government and commercial clients with turn-key autonomous marine solutions, including deployment, operations, data gathering and analysis services, using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to specific mission criteria. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with satellite presences in Boston, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.thayermahan.com or contact directly at [email protected].

For 22 years, USA Environmental has provided services to locate, identify, remove, and dispose of UXO and military munitions using the latest technologies available to achieve the highest levels of safety, cost effectiveness, and quality. The company is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida with a global reach to perform munitions response services at both terrestrial and underwater sites throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.usatampa.com.

