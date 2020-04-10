ThayerMahan Provides Business Update Relating to COVID-19

GROTON, Conn., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At ThayerMahan, the safety and security of our employees is paramount. We are in a dynamic environment with the outbreak of the Coronavirus and plan to do everything in our power to protect our most precious resource: our people. Until such time as the global crisis has rescinded, we have accelerated our protective measures.

In order to maximize the health of the entire team and the health of the company, the following steps have been implemented:

As much as possible, employees are encouraged to work from home. If employees need to use our facility to work, they are encouraged to do so but should work to minimize exposure to other employees.

Employees are also encouraged to:

Routinely clean all frequently touched surfaces in the workplace, such as workstations, countertops, and doorknobs.



Clean their hands often with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60-95% alcohol or wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.



Visit the coughing and sneezing etiquette and clean hands webpage on the CDC's website for more information.

As of now, we do not anticipate any significant business impacts due to the Coronavirus. We also plan to continue to fulfill our customers' needs and maintain business continuity.

About ThayerMahan

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its government and commercial clients with turn-key (including deployment, operations, data gathering and analysis services) autonomous marine solutions using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to specific mission criteria. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with satellite presences in Boston and Washington, DC.

