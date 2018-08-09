THC BioMed Develops Cannabis Beverage

THC.CSE



THCBF - OTC



TFHC.F

VANCOUVER, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC" or the "Company") (CSE:THC) announces that it has developed a cannabis beverage that mimics alcohol in that the uplifting and energizing effects of the cannabis is felt by the consumer in a short period of time. THC believes that this beverage is a solution to a major problem with cannabis beverages and edibles, as current products cause fatigue and drowsiness.





John Miller CEO comments "THC has conducted extensive research on cannabis edibles and beverages and I have found our product to be exclusive in its category. Our product is absolutely unique in contrast to other products in the industry that simply cannot deliver the expected experience, especially if you are a frequent cannabis user. We are thrilled to have formulated a cannabis beverage that is purely organic, works in a recreational setting and can offer even the most seasoned consumers an entirely new and invigorating experience."

Furthermore, it is the first cannabis beverage known to THC that delivers both mental and body highs through ingestion. THC intends to patent this formula and the Company is confident its beverage, to be named "THC KISS", when legally allowed, will bring a fresh experience to the adult use recreational cannabis market.

Although production and sale of the beverage is not currently legal in Canada, it may become legal at a later date.

About THC

THC is an ACMPR Licensed Producer and Canada's largest supplier of legal Cannabis Genetics. THC also produces and sells dried and fresh marijuana and cannabis oil for medical purposes. THC is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

Please visit our website for a more detailed description of our business and services available. www.thcbiomed.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although THC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and include that (a) THC will patent the formula for its newly developed cannabis beverage, to be called "THC KISS" and (b) that the production and sale of such cannabis beverages will become legalized at a later date in Canada. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE THC BioMed

Related Links

www.thcbiomed.com

