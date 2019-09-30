The 10th China (Taizhou) International Medical Expo successfully ended

This is a display platform for sharing and exchanges between pharmaceutical companies. It is also a learning platform for the public to understand the pharmaceutical industry and for cooperation in information, technology and talent. This year's expo brought together two Nobel Prize laurates, 11 domestic and foreign academicians, and 102 experts. More than 4,000 guests gathered together. 33 conference forums focused on cutting-edge technology, interpreting the latest situation and the promotion of product achievements in biomedical field. It has outstanding authority and extensive influence in the biomedical industry at home and abroad.

The three-day exhibition attracted 886 exhibitors from 23 countries and regions including China, the United States, Britain, France, Japan and South Korea. Taizhou Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group, Jumpcan Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Nestle and other world's leading pharmaceutical companies participated in the exhibition, bringing advanced medical technology, core technologies and high-end products in the field of biomedicine. During the exhibition, CMS signed a contract with 30 major projects with a total investment of 6.15 billion yuan.

With the advantage of industrial clusters, CMS has attracted more than 1,000 enterprises to settle in and has gathered more than 70 well-known universities and pharmaceutical R&D institutions at home and abroad to successfully declare more than 2,000 "world-class" medical innovation. CMS actively integrates high-quality industry resources, optimizes the investment environment. It successfully builds six characteristic bases of vaccines, antibodies, chemical medicament, high-performance medical equipment, Chinese medicine, and special medical foods. It has become a famous medical city for gathering technology, talents, information and projects.

In 2019, CMS has launched a new journey of "Second Entrepreneurship" and will continue to strive to build the largest bio-pharmaceutical industry base in China with the most complete industrial chain and develop powerful "Voice of Taizhou" to the global pharmaceutical industry, and tell the "Taizhou Story" of the Chinese pharmaceutical industry to the world.

