The 10th Mountain Fanjin Road Cycling Race Held in Yinjiang, Guizhou

The competition totally has six groups including Men Road Domestic Elite Group, Men Mountain Elite Group, Men Road Open Group, Women Mountain Elite Open Group, Local Men Mountain Open Group, and Local Women Mountain Open Group. It starts from Wenchang Park and ends at Huishi Square, Muhuang Town, Yinjiang Autonomous County, with a total length of the highway and for the mountain group 80 km and 40km respectively.

In recent years, Tongren City has been integrating cycle racing with high-quality tourist attractions closely, taking sports events as the carrier, promoting deeply integrated development of "Sports + Tourism", utilizing the unique advantages of cycling to build a sharp mobile scenery line, and has successfully held the international road cycling race for ten years, which has greatly improved the popularity, reputation, and influence of the west line cultural tourism of Mountain Fanjing. Athletes can enjoy the racing and appreciate its natural beauty and colorful folk culture at the same time.

Caption: The cycling team rode through Yinjiang Shufa Square.

Caption: The cyclists started from the starting point.

