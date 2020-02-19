The 11th Annual Rookie USA Show Returned To NBA All-Star Weekend

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show presented by Haddad Brands kicked off All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Some of the world's most fashionable celebrity kids and digital influencers showcased the latest looks and must have gear including apparel, accessories and footwear from top international brands, including Levi's®, Converse, Jordan, Hurley and Nike. This year's show benefitted the James R. Jordan Foundation (JRJF) and the Mamba On Three Fund. JD McCrary star of "The Paynes" on OWN and The Lion King, hosted, performed his new song and walked in the show. The star-studded front row included J.B. Smoove, Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Fabolous, Deloris Jordan, Founder and President of the James Jordan foundation and mother of NBA Legend Michael Jordan, and NFC West Champions San Francisco 49ers Emmanuel Sanders. Tiffani Amber Thiessen opened the show with her daughter Harper and J.B. Smoove played to the crowd while he walked the runway with his nephew "A.B."