The 126th Canton Fair International Pavilion Continues to Connect American Exhibitors and Global Buyers

"People who walk past our booth came from an array of regions. You don't have to 'knock on the door' of each country; just wait here, and clients from across the world will come to you." Yu Zhihong, President of Orient Fan Co., a licensed seller of Caterpillar said, "I think the Pavilion is the best in the world, not just for the size of China's is market, but the variety of buyers."

"It's a great opportunity to expand market share, so I have joined every year. We have met a lot of clients from the Middle East, Africa and Latin America," said Danny Elassir, Export Director at Exotica Fresheners Co, a manufacturer of air freshener from the U.S., who has participated since 2007, when the first session began. "After the consecutive years of participation in the Canton Fair International Pavilion, our company has ranked top in the market of the Middle East and sells to Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe. "

Danny hoped for a breakthrough in entering the Chinese market. "The Chinese market has grown a lot, and now it's more open to new products. It's a market that we don't want to miss."

A team member from Lorenzetti, a Brazilian company, noted that although geographically American and European countries are far away from China, exhibitors are willing to travel the long distance to participate. Not only because of the significant potential for orders, but also its comprehensive and meticulous exhibition service, which has extended to cover almost every detail - from booth design optimization to logistics facilitation, and omnichannel promotion.

Since the establishment of the Pavilion, many European, American and Asian exhibitors have connected with ideal dealers and distribution channels, introducing various overseas products to Chinese consumers through offline retail, online e-commerce and other channels.

A representative of Guangdong Cross-Border E-Commerce Industry Association said the Pavilion had helped the Association to reduce its procurement cost. They used to travel a lot for purchasing feature products of Europe and America, and now they can source high-quality products from all over the world at the Pavilion.

Ewbank, a home cleaning brand from the UK; NUC, an electronics and electrical appliances manufacturer from South Korea; Cabeau, the US travel product brand, have all participated in the Pavilion for years have entered the Chinese market. Their products such as Ewbank's carpet sweepers, NUC's juicers, and Cabeu's travel neck pillows have already been available in different Chinese e-commerce platforms such as JD.COM, Netease Koala, Tmall International, Vipshop, and more.

About Canton Fair International Pavilion

Established by Canton Fair in 2007, the International Pavilion has consistently attracted trade promotion agencies and professional associations to participate in the exhibition. After years of development, the International Pavilion has worked as a leading platform for growing international trade.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/international/

SOURCE Canton Fair International Pavilion

Related Links

http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/international/

