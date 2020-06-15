The 127th Canton Fair Kicks Off Online, More Than 60 Events Highlighting Future Opportunities

"We have been facing huge challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the digital Canton Fair is our endeavor to bring market potential to the global business, " said Quandong Liu, Deputy Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of Canton Fair, "We invite buyers to visit these events to find out the innovative products that fulfill their needs, and to discover how we can work together to form a better and more safe global supply chain. "

60+ new product launch events bring new ideas to business

Many quality products will make their debut at the Canton Fair through live streams. More than 60 product launch events will be held in the company's live stream showrooms, and buyers can find out the product details from product demonstration, promotional videos and roadshows remotely, as well as by visiting their online exhibition halls.

Galanz, one of the world's leading home appliance companies, is bringing more than 100 home appliances that target healthy lifestyle to the online Canton Fair. These products, applying localized design based on users and consumers in different countries and regions, are displayed in a cloud exhibition hall with virtual reality technology, so that buyers can explore product application in real life scenarios.

Another industry leader, Midea, is bringing their new smart air conditioner and central air conditioner to their live stream room. Haier, on the other hand, is showing how its IoT is forming the smart community ecology for cloth-washing.

Supporting activities interpret policies and connect supply and demand

The Canton Fair is also launching supporting events, including sourcing demand briefing seminars that can connect buyers with China's leading e-commerce platforms such as JD, Suning and NetEase. Here participants can find out market trends and consumer behavior insights to make effective decisions.

In addition, Canton Fair is cooperating with Guangzhou customs to host three online events. Experts will explain and promote Guangzhou's newly-launched cross-border trade facilitation measures, customs clearance policies for top sales products at the Canton Fair, as well as other supporting services that can help boost international trade recovery.

About Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China.

