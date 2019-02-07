The 13 Ugly Men Foundation Donates Over $100,000 to Local Tampa Bay Charities in 2018

TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13 Ugly Men Foundation, a 501c3 volunteer-based charity, is known for throwing some of the largest events in Tampa Bay, with the slogan "Party for a Purpose." In 2018, these purposes included BeatNB, Gasparilla Music Foundation, Onbikes, and Clothes to Kids with donations ranging from $13,000 to $25,000 from specific themed events throughout the year. The Foundation also found ways to raise money for Junior League of Tampa Bay, Children's Dream Fund, Children's Cancer Center, Savvy Giving by Design, The Pinnacle Academy, Nomad Art Bus, Respect 90 Foundation, and the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Each of these causes are Tampa Bay-centric, and round out various needs and initiatives in the community.

Images from a tremendous 2018.

"2018 was a big year for the 13 Ugly Men," said President, David Moyer. "Being able to donate $100,000 is a great milestone, and we have donated nearly $2 million over the years. However, some of our greater achievements are the community outreach programs from building bikes at Amalie Arena and making meals at Ronald McDonald House, to painting with foster children in St. Pete. Those memories will mean more to us than any party."

The Foundation was able to donate over $100,000 in 2018 through funds raised by hosting and selling tickets to some of the largest events in Tampa Bay with the support of sponsors, such as Seminole Hard Rock Casino and Castellano Cosmetic Surgery. The events included the Kentucky Derby Party, the Halloween Party, a new 70's concept called the Vinyl Party, and the third annual Ugly Sweater Party. The Foundation has been around for over 20 years, and people have come to love its signature party, "The White Party," which will return in 2020.

The 13 Ugly Men Foundation plans to repeat its success in 2019, with events and benefiting charities already lined up including a Spring Break Party in the upcoming months. For more information regarding upcoming events and sponsorship opportunities, please visit 13UglyMen.com.

About the 13 Ugly Men Foundation:

The 13 Ugly Men Foundation first began in the early 1990s as a group of 13 members, and steadily grew to 35 members. Over the years, the Foundation has raised nearly $2 million for deserving charities in the Tampa Bay area. The 13 Ugly Men's passion lay with charities and organizations that support children's issues, women's issues, crisis intervention, law enforcement, and our service men and women. The 13 Ugly Men operate their Foundation with a 0% administrative overhead, meaning zero of the proceeds from their events go towards paying for operational expenses incurred by the Foundation in the normal course of business. In addition to the annual Halloween party, The 13 Ugly Men host other signature events throughout the year to raise money for charities. The Foundation has been honored with numerous awards throughout the years, including the Champions for Children Award (2009), presented by Voices for Children, the Business Partner of the Year Award (2012), presented by the Tampa Police Department, the Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero Honor (2015), and the Children's Dream Fund as DreamMaker of the Year (2016). For more information about The 13 Ugly Men, please visit http://13uglymen.com.

