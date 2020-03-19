The $146 Million FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market by Shrink Ratio, Application and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market by Shrink Ratio (1.3:1, 1.6:1), Application (Drug Delivery Devices (Catheters), Surgical and Vascular Instrument, Flexible Joints, Electrical Insulation) - Global Market Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global FEP heat shrink medical tubing market was estimated at US$ 103 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 146 million in 2024, rising at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The high growth is attributed to a combination of factors, chief among them is the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and increasing incidences of chronic diseases due to changing lifestyles and rapidly expanding geriatric population, which have led to the growth of high-quality medical devices, especially microcatheters; this has led to the growth in consumption of FEP heat shrink medical tubes globally.



Drug delivery devices (catheters) - the largest application in the overall FEP heat shrink medical tubing market.



The Drug delivery devices (catheter) application is the largest and fastest-growing application area for FEP heat shrink medical tubes. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for microcatheter applications. Microcatheters are specialized, thin-walled, small-bore catheters or delivery/access devices that are used during minimally invasive surgical procedures. They are useful for the navigation, access, and delivery of a surgical device or a drug to the target site. FEP heat shrink medical tubes are chemically inert, possess high thermal resistance, and moisture resistant; these factors make FEP tubes as a better choice than other fluoropolymer materials.



1.6:1 shrink ratio is the fastest-growing shrink ratio segment in the FEP heat shrink medical tubing market.



The shrink ratio of 1.6:1 is the largest and fastest-growing shrink ratio in the industry. The shrink ratio of 1.6:1 is preferred in the medical industry as it covers a broader range of component shapes and sizes and can cover more irregular shaped parts, the 1.6:1 shrink tubing have higher shrinkage capacity which allows it to cover more area easily. Thus, it is preferred by the industry.



North America is the largest market for FEP heat shrink medical tubing market.



North America is projected to be the largest market for the FEP heat shrink medical tube market. The rising demand from micro-catheter manufacturers drives the market. The increasing count of patient pool, high prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, adoption of minimally invasive surgery, and the high availability of advanced interventional products (including microcatheters) are driving the FEP heat shrink medical tubing market in the region Key countries in the region are the US, Canada, and Mexico. The medical devices market in the region is diversified and is strongly focused on the development of new products and advanced technology to cater to the ever-changing demand pattern in the medical industry.



