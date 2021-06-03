The $18.7 Billion Worldwide Utility Communication Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2026

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Utility Communication Market by Technology Type(Wired and Wireless), Utility Type, Component(Hardware and Software), Application (Oil & Gas Network, T&D), End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Region- Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global utility communication market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 18.7 billion in 2021 to USD 23.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2026.

The key drivers for the utility communication market include growing investment in smart grids modernization of electricity networks; focus on improving grid reliability, increasing operating efficiency, reducing outage length; consolidating trend of digitalization oilfield communication; and government initiative to support deployment of smart grid technologies.

The wired segment is expected to hold the largest share of the utility communication market, by technology type, during the forecast period.

The wired segment is estimated to lead the utility communication market during the forecast period. Wired segment mainly includes optic fiber, Ethernet, powerline carrier, SONET/SDH, MPLS-IP, and MPLS-TP. Optic fiber and Ethernet are the most preferred medium for networking in utility communication. Optic fiber offers higher bandwidth support and speed, which helps in providing high performance, reliability, and improved coverage. The market for wired segment is driven by the versatility, speed and reliability offered by the segment. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the utility communication market, followed by North America because of the increasing need to upgrade aging infrastructure are expected to drive the market for utility communication market.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing market for utility communication.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for utility communications, followed by Europe. The region has been segmented, by country, into China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of Asia Pacific mainly includes Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore. There is a high demand for electricity in Asia Pacific, which is also the most populated region in the world. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are continuously investing in grid expansion projects to increase the reliability and resilience of distribution grids, which is likely to drive the demand for utility communication solutions and related services in the coming years. Besides, the smart grid market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow substantially in the coming years. The region is expected to invest about USD 9.8 billion in the development of smart grid infrastructure between 2018 and 2027. Asia Pacific is also moving toward clean energy on a large scale to meet the growing energy needs of the region.

Major economies such as China, Japan, and India have ambitious solar and wind-based renewable power generation targets. According to the Renewable Energy Policy Network (REN21), China accounted for 45% of the total global investment (nearly USD 126.6 billion) in renewable power generation projects in 2017, followed by India, with an investment of USD 10.7 billion. Investments in infrastructure modifications are driven by the country's aging power infrastructure. All these investments are likely to drive the market for utility communication solutions and services in Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Utility Communication Market

4.2 Utility Communication Market, by Region

4.3 Utility Communication Market in Asia-Pacific, by End-user & Country

4.4 Utility Communication Market, by Technology Type

4.5 Utility Communication Market, by Component

4.6 Utility Communication Market, by End-user

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.3 Road to Recovery

5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Growing Investment in Smart Grids and Modernization of Electricity Networks

5.5.1.2 Focus on Improving Grid Reliability, Increasing Operating Efficiency, and Reducing Outage Length

5.5.1.3 Consolidating Trend of Digitalizing Oilfield Communication

5.5.1.4 Government Initiatives to Support Deployment of Smart Grid Technologies

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 High Upfront Costs for Installation and Maintenance of Grid Technology Solutions

5.5.2.2 Lack of Standards and Interoperability of Different It Protocols and Components

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Rise in Number of Upcoming Smart City Projects in Developing Regions

5.5.3.2 Replacement of Aging Communication Systems with Advanced Communication Networks

5.5.3.3 Growing Adoption of Wireless Communication Technologies, Especially 5G

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Risk of Cyberattacks and Natural Disasters

5.5.4.2 Oil Price Instability, Reduced Oil Demand, and Supply Chain Disruptions Due to COVID-19

5.6 Trends

5.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Utility Communication

5.7 Market Map

5.8 Trade Data Statistics

5.9 Supply Chain Analysis

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Utility Communication: Regulations

5.12 Utility Communication: Patent Analysis

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Utility Communication Market, by Technology Type

7 Utility Communication Market, by Utility Type

8 Utility Communication Market, by Component

9 Utility Communication Market, by Application

10 Utility Communication Market, by End-user

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Players

13.1.1 Abb

13.1.2 Schneider Electric

13.1.3 General Electric

13.1.4 Siemens

13.1.5 Motorola Solutions

13.1.6 Landis+Gyr

13.1.7 Sensus (Xylem)

13.1.8 Itron

13.1.9 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

13.1.10 Fujitsu

13.1.11 Black & Veatch Holding

13.1.12 Ribbon Communications

13.1.13 Nokia

13.1.14 Digi International Inc.

13.1.15 Rad

13.1.16 Trilliant Holdings

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Zte

13.2.2 Milsoft Utility Solutions

13.2.3 Cisco Systems

13.2.4 Valiant Communications

13.2.5 Open Systems International

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7o4wjl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

