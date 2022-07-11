The 1st Annual "Top Pharmaceutical Patient Advocacy Teams" As Rated by Patient Advocates

In first place with a cumulative score of 23 out of a total 25 points is Janssen, The Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , followed closely by Bristol Myers Squibb with 16 overall points and Pfizer rounding out the top 3 with 12 points.

It's important to note, each of the organizations included in the list above won at least one top 5 ranking in each of The Advocate's five key categories. That in itself is a huge accomplishment for these organizations.

However, The Advocate Notes, "we acclaim our top three overall Pharmaceutical Advocacy Teams and commend runners up, Amgen in 4th overall with 11 points, Eli Lilly in 5th with 7 points, Merck in 6th with 5 points and AstraZeneca, Sanofi & AbbVie rounding out the rankings with 1 point each. This was a great year for all organizations involved and we look forward to bringing forth this metric in future years," noted Matt Toresco, Editor-in-Chief of the syndicated market research program.

The Advocate would like to congratulate each of these organizations for the great feedback they received from the respondents in the 2021/2022 data set fielded by The Advocate Supporting the Patient Voice in the United States. Matt Toresco has noted that The Advocate is currently fielding its ex-US report in Canada, Latin America, Asia & Europe & his organization looks forward to providing the first ever EX-US Top Overall Pharmaceutical Patient Advocacy Organizations in a few months.

Feel free to reach out to The Advocate with any questions about their data or if you would like to discuss how they developed their overall findings. You can reach out to the team at The Advocate at [email protected] or through their website at https://theadvocatepatientvoice.com.

