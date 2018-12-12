The 2018 Asia-Pacific Waste to Energy Market - Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.5% to Reach a Value of $13.66 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Asia-Pacific Waste to Energy Market: Focus on Technology (Thermo Chemical and Bio-Chemical), Application (Heat, Electricity, Combined Heat, and Power),and Waste Type (Municipal Solid Waste and Agricultural Waste) - Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Asia-Pacific waste to energy market is expected to reach $13.66 billion by 2023, rising at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2018 to 2023. This growth is attributed to the increasing amount of residential and industrial wastes in China and India and the government support for sustainable energy practices in the region.

Being the core necessity of various end-user industries such as residential, commercial, industrial, electric power, and transportation, energy has considerable environmental impacts. The global energy consumption is expected to grow by over 50% between the year 2010 and 2040, with the increasing use of fossil fuels.

Around 29 countries globally source more than 90% of their energy requirement from fossil fuels. Their consumption rate has been rising over the last ten years from 2010-2018, especially in developing economies such as India and Singapore. As per the data by the Global Energy Statistical Yearbook 2018, Chinese energy consumption doubled in 2016 due to the rising demand from the industrial sector.

In 2018, the thermo chemical technology is expected to dominate the waste to energy market (by technology). This dominance is due to the increasing use of the thermo chemical technology in waste to energy plants as a sustainable alternative to unsanitary landfills in the majority of countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Increasing apprehensions related to the proper waste management and the increasing demand of renewable energy sources for power generation are driving forces for the growth of the technologies in the Asia-Pacific waste to energy industry.

However, the high cost of using these technologies in the waste to energy process, coupled with the complex integrated system, is limiting the growth. To overcome this concern, the governments of different countries are focusing on creating awareness regarding the adoption of these technologies for the conversion process at a larger scale.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 30 players in the Asia-Pacific waste to energy ecosystem and draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 20 leading companies, market participants, and vendors.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Global Waste to Energy Market (by Technology)

1.2 Global Waste to Energy Market (by Region)



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Increasing Amount of Waste Generation

2.1.2 Increasing Population and GDP

2.1.3 Increasing Demand of Renewable Energy for Power Generation

2.1.4 Need for Reducing Carbon Footprint

2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.1 High Cost of Operating Waste to Energy Facilities

2.2.2 Unorganized Waste Collection Methods

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Upcoming Initiatives by the Megacities

2.3.2 Collaboration of Information Technology (IT) with Integrated Waste Management Value Chain



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies

3.1.1 Business Expansion

3.1.2 Partnerships and Agreements

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Leading Players Analysis



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Industry Attractiveness

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.4 Threat from Substitutes

4.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.2 Country Share Analysis

4.3 Emerging Technologies in the Waste to Energy Process

4.3.1 Hydrothermal Carbonization (HTC)

4.3.2 Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE)

4.4 Municipal Solid Waste in Key Countries of Asia-Pacific



5 Asia-Pacific Waste to Energy Market (by Technology)

5.1 Assumptions for Analysis and Forecast of the Asia-Pacific Waste to Energy Market

5.2 Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Asia-Pacific Waste to Energy Market

5.3 Market Overview

5.4 Thermo Chemical Conversion

5.5 Bio-Chemical Conversion

5.6 Others (Chemical Conversion)



6 Asia-Pacific Waste to Energy Market (by Waste Type)

6.1 Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

6.2 Agricultural Waste

6.3 Medical Waste

6.4 Process Waste

6.5 Others



7 Asia-Pacific Waste to Energy Market (by Application)

7.1 Electricity

7.2 Heat

7.3 Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

7.4 Transport Fuels

7.5 Others



8 Asia-Pacific Waste to Energy Market (by Country)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Asia-Pacific Waste to Energy Market (by Country)

8.2.1 Japan

8.2.2 China

8.2.3 India

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.5 Singapore

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.7 Malaysia

8.2.8 Philippines

8.2.9 Australia, New Zealand (ANZ)

8.2.10 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



9 Company Profiles

Waste to Energy Technology Provider

9.1 BTA International GmbH

9.2 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

9.3 Austrian Energy & Environment Group

9.4 C&G Environmental Protection Holdings Limited

9.5 Hitachi Zosen Innova AG

9.6 Keppel Seghers

9.7 MARTIN GmbH

9.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

9.9 Plasco Conversion Technologies Inc.

9.10 ZE-Gen Inc.

Waste to Energy Plant/Facility Operator

9.11 Covanta Energy Asia Pacific Holdings Ltd.

9.12 China Everbright International Ltd.

9.13 Wheelbrator Technologies Inc.

Waste to Energy Service Provider

9.14 Veolia Environment S.A.

9.15 Waste Management Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9mvkpq/the_2018?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

