The 2018 China (Qufu) International Confucius Cultural Festival & the Fifth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations opened in Qufu, China

This year, the theme is "Shared Destiny, Cultural Fusion: Fusion of Civilizations and a Community of Shared Future for Mankind". Held in parallel with the main theme are three sub-themes: "The Belt and Road Initiative and the Exploration of the Path to a Community of Shared Future for Mankind", "Responsibility and Duty: Embracing the New Era of Human Civilization", and "Protection of Cultural Heritage and a Community of Shared Future for Mankind".

Over 240 experts and scholars from different countries and regions gathered at this forum and presented their viewpoints to the whole world.

As a famous international forum, Nishan Forum for World Civilizations aims to invite different civilizations into China and promote dialogues between such civilizations and Chinese civilization.

Since the establishment of the forum, it has been successfully convened for four times. A large number of well-known scholars from home and abroad gathered in Shandong and initiated dialogues among Confucian, Christian, Jewish, Indian, and Bahai civilizations and achieved fruitful results. The forum has fully highlighted the thoughts and ideas of Confucianism, such as advocating benevolence, beholding people-oriented values, observing good faith and trustworthiness, respecting justice, worshiping harmony and cooperation, and pursuing universal good. It has become an important platform for Chinese culture to go global.

SOURCE The Information Office of Shandong Provincial Government