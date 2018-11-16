The 2018 Global Civil Engineering Market: Size, Share & Trends to 2025 - Rise in Disposable Income and Rapid Expansion of the Middle-Income Population Group is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Civil Engineering Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Planning & Design, Construction), By Application (Real Estate, Infrastructure), By Customer, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global civil engineering market size is projected to be valued at USD 12.08 trillion by 2025 at a 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Rise in disposable income, coupled with rapid expansion of the middle-income population group, is driving the civil engineering market, particularly in China and India. Moreover, technological advancements in various civil engineering procedures, along with advent of various software and solutions, has favored the market to a great extent.

Large investments by governments to improve infrastructure is expected to boost the global civil engineering market by 2025. Developing countries are offering financial benefits to encourage regional development, both in terms of investment and infrastructural development. Rapidly increasing global population is expected to generate significant demand for residential construction and infrastructure. A thriving real estate sector in emerging economies such as India and China will further drive the market.



By service, construction has emerged as the largest segment, occupying a 27.82% share in 2017. The construction industry in Asia Pacific has been developing rapidly in recent years and has witnessed numerous technological advancements and unique architectural designs. Recent advances in the sector are expected to revolutionize the civil engineering industry and boost segment growth in the coming years.



On the basis of application, real estate held the dominant share in the global civil engineering market. Rapidly increasing global population is expected to generate significant demand for residential construction. Moreover, innovation in building materials is expected to shape civil engineering designs during the forecast period. Enhanced capacity, higher efficiency and affordable pricing of some of these materials will encourage their adoption in the sector. In addition, availability of various banking and finance facilities is predicted to benefit the segment by 2025.



Government formed the leading segment by customer and held a share of 41.6% in 2017. The segment is anticipated to reach USD 5.01 trillion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Governments around the world are making largescale investments to improve infrastructure in their respective countries and provide affordable housing to the population.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Construction formed the largest service segment in North America . The segment is projected to reach USD 661 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period

. The segment is projected to reach by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period Europe is the second largest market for civil engineering, accounting for a share of 26.5% in 2017. The construction sector has been a major contributor to the overall GDP in most countries across the region

is the second largest market for civil engineering, accounting for a share of 26.5% in 2017. The construction sector has been a major contributor to the overall GDP in most countries across the region Asia Pacific is the largest civil engineering market and held a 33.1% share in 2017. Rising disposable income and rapid expansion of the middle-income population group, particularly in China and India , is driving the APAC market

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping, 2014 - 2025

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Regulatory framework

3.5 Technology Overview

3.6 Market dynamics

3.7 Market driver analysis

3.7.1 Growing construction spending

3.7.2 Growth in transport infrastructure

3.8 Market restraint analysis

3.8.1 Fluctuating economic cycles

3.9 Key opportunities prioritized

3.9.1 New market avenues

3.9.1.1 Asia Pacific

3.9.1.2 Central & South America

3.9.1.3 Middle East & Africa

3.10 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Civil Engineering Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Civil Engineering Services Analysis, 2017 & 2025

4.2 Planning & Design

4.3 Construction

4.4 Maintenance

4.5 Others



Chapter 5 Civil Engineering Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application market introduction, 2017 & 2025

5.2 Real Estate

5.3 Infrastructure

5.4 Industrial



Chapter 6 Civil Engineering Market: Customer Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Customer Movement Analysis, 2017 & 2025

6.2 Global Civil Engineering Market by Customer, 2014 - 2025

6.3 Government

6.4 Private

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Civil Engineering Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Regional market introduction, 2017 & 2025

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 Central & South America (CSA)

7.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Vendor Landscape

8.2 Competitive environment

8.3 Strategy framework



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 AECOM

9.2 Amec Foster Wheeler plc

9.3 United States Army Corps of Engineers

9.4 SNC-Lavalin

9.5 Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.

9.6 Galfar Engineering & Contracting SAOG

9.7 Fluor Corporation

9.8 HDR, Inc.

9.9 Tetra Tech, Inc.

9.10 Stantec, Inc.



