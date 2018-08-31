The 2018 Global Dairy Products Market with Analysis & Forecasts through 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to this report, the Global Dairy products Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Increasing population, rising demand for dairy products from developing countries and improvements in operational efficiency are some of the key factors favoring the market growth. In addition, emerging economies due to changing consumer dietary patterns will offer significant growth opportunities. However, increasing shares of value-added products (VADPs) in overall dairy products is restricting the market growth.







Amongst products, the ice cream segment is expected to have steady market growth due to growing demand and rising usage rates in all levels of population.







Asia Pacific acquired considerable share during the forecast period due to the rising consumer base and increasing demand from growing end-use industries. Countries like China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Thailand are the key markets in this region which are increasing the demand for dairy products.







What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered







1 Executive Summary







2 Preface



2.1 Abstract



2.2 Stake Holders



2.3 Research Scope



2.4 Research Methodology



2.5 Research Sources







3 Market Trend Analysis



3.1 Introduction



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Restraints



3.4 Opportunities



3.5 Threats



3.6 Application Analysis



3.7 Emerging Markets



3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario







4 Porters Five Force Analysis



4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers



4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



4.3 Threat of substitutes



4.4 Threat of new entrants



4.5 Competitive rivalry







5 Global Dairy Products Market, By Type



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Casein



5.3 Cheese



5.4 Ice cream



5.5 Lactose Free milk



5.6 Milk



5.7 Yogurt



5.8 Butter



5.9 Cream and frozen



5.10 Buttermilk



5.11 Other Types







6 Global Dairy Products Market, By Application



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Frozen food



6.3 Bakery & Confectionery



6.4 Clinical Nutrition







7 Global Dairy Products Market, By Geography



7.1 Introduction



7.2 North America



7.3 Europe



7.4 Asia Pacific



7.5 South America



7.6 Middle East & Africa







8 Key Developments



8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures



8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers



8.3 New Product Launch



8.4 Expansions



8.5 Other Key Strategies







9 Company Profiling



9.1 Dean Foods



9.2 Amul



9.3 Nestl SA



9.4 China Mengniu Dairy



9.5 Bongrain



9.6 Lactalis Group



9.7 Dairy Farmers of America Inc.



9.8 Danone



9.9 Kraft Foods, Inc.



9.10 Fonterra



9.11 Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd.



9.12 Meiji Dairies Corporation



9.13 Unilever N



9.14 Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.



9.15 Groupe Lactalis SA



9.16 Meiji Dairies Corporation



9.17 Parmalat SpA



9.18 Arla Foods UK Plc



9.19 Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited



9.20 Sancor Cooperativas Unidas Limited







