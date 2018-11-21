The 2018 International College Students' Culture & Arts Festival by Panda Club was Successfully Held in Chengdu with International Youth Arts Awards Unveiled

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30, 2018, the Award Ceremony of 2018 International College Students' Culture & Arts Festival by Panda Club was held in Business & Innovation Centre for China-Europe Cooperation in Chengdu. Hosted by Chengdu Media Group and sponsored by Xianfeng Culture Media Co., Ltd., the festival has gathered over 300 university student representatives, famous designers, and artists from 16 countries and regions around the world in Chengdu to witness the birth of 11 International Youth Arts Awards.



It is reported that this year's International College Students' Culture & Arts Festival, by taking the opportunity when Chengdu is making vigorous efforts to develop the "Innovative and Creative, Elegant and Fashionable, Optimistic and Inclusive, Friendly and Charitable" Tianfu Culture and to build a world-famous cultural city, is aimed at publicizing the theme of "People-to-People Dialogue, Youth as First Mover, Self-Confidence and Openness, Cooperation and Sharing" to youth groups around the world. Through different forms of dialogues, Chengdu will have stronger cultural radiation and become more attractive. The promotion and dissemination of the soft power of urban culture of Chengdu can be enhanced so as to create a brand-new window displaying the Tianfu Culture and shape a city card for Chengdu to conduct foreign exchanges.

Three Major Activities Converged Global Artistic Resources

The four-day Festival set up three major activities including Chengdu Theme Exhibition, Arts Festival Review & Theme Forum, and Award Ceremony of 2018 International College Student's Culture & Arts Festival by Panda Club. A great many of celebrities like Wan Shanhe, famous oil painter; Zhang Jinyao, vice-dean of Institute of Art of Communication University of China and director of the China Literature and Art Critics Association (CLACA); Peng Hui, director at the national level, vice chairman of Chinese Film TV Artists Association and deputy secretary-general of Documentary Films Academic Committee of China Television Artists Association; Mona Al Mansouri, royal costume designer of the United Arab Emirates; Dusan Rapos, famous film director, screenwriter, and composer in Slovakia, and Yin Jiulong, famous designer and visual artist have been invited to the activities.

On November 27, the 2018 International College Student's Culture & Arts Festival Chengdu Theme Exhibition opened in the Daci Temple International Youth Community. The exhibition brought together outstanding art works from both domestic and foreign college students and literary works focusing on Chengdu, presenting a visual feast of the collision between Chengdu elements and international multi-artistic styles. It also marks the full launch of the 2018 International College Students' Culture & Arts Festival. On November 29, the theme forum of the festival was held. Guests made dialogues and exchanges on "Youth Cultural and Artistic Exchange and City Image Building in the New Era", and looked ahead to the future of youth culture and art from different perspectives.

Taking the Arts Festival as an Opportunity

To Show the World the New Look of Tianfu Culture in the New Era

As early as June this year, the Panda Club invited manuscripts on the topic of "Seeing the Future of Chengdu Here" to students from over 100 colleges from more than 20 countries and regions around the world, covering four major fields including photography, micro film, painting and fashion design. Through four months of collection, nearly 2,000 entries submitted by over 1,000 college students from around the world have been received, and 11 Art Awards have been finally selected through professional and public selection.

According to the organizing committee of the Arts Festival, taking the Festival as an opportunity, Chengdu will establish friendly relations on youth cultural exchanges with famous cultural cities in countries and regions such as Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Cambodia, India, Bangladesh, Serbia, Latvia, Sudan, South Sudan, Ghana, South Korea, Britain and the United States, set up a global platform -- Worldwide Universities Network for cultural exchanges and sharing among young people so as to connect the world with culture, show the new look of Tianfu Culture in the new era to the world, and build Chengdu into a world famous cultural city.

SOURCE Chengdu Media Group