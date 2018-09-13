NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Jewish Congress -- one of the oldest and most respected Jewish organizations in the country -- will launch a groundbreaking 2018 Jewish Voters Guide to present and summarize the stances of congressional candidates on issues that are critical to the Jewish community. This tool is part of its broader mission to identify positive policy developments and take action against hate speech and anti-Semitism in the United States.

According to American Jewish Congress President, Jack Rosen, "Amid a rising tide of hate speech, bigotry, and episodes of violence based on misguided ideologies, it is critical for communities across the US to take a stand against anti-Semitism. Informed voting is a democratic society's most powerful defense, and our 2018 Jewish Voters Guide stands as unparalleled resource for educating and empowering voters."

Through its interactive map, visually appealing style, and user-friendly interface, this platform will allow Jewish and pro-Israel voters in the United States to make well-informed decisions about the candidates that are running to represent these constituents. Senators have a fundamental impact on the Jewish community and the U.S.-Israel alliance -- they shape and vote on legislation, are a key factor in facing the threat of a nuclear Iran, decide on the security aid to Israel, and more.

The 2018 Jewish Voters Guide pinpoints a list of federal candidates who have been engaged in bigoted and intolerant rhetoric during the campaign. This feature of the platform offers a list of comments and positions exhibited by some federal candidates who we believe American society as a whole should disassociate from and fully reject.

This platform does not offer endorsements for specific candidates, but aims to serve as an educational tool for its users to learn more about the positions of candidates on issues that affect the wellbeing and interests of the Jewish community.

In its 100 years of activity, the American Jewish Congress has been widely recognized for its active engagement in the civic discourse and in advocating for the rights and interests of the Jewish community, and as an advocate for civil rights in general.

To explore the 2018 Jewish Voters Guide, visit: 2018jewishvote.com

