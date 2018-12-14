The 2018 Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea: Overview & Outlook Through 2019-2023 - Aqua Lung International, Beuchat International, Cressi, Johnson Outdoors, and Mares are Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scuba diving equipment market in South Korea market will register a CAGR of more than 12% by 2023.

The advent of advanced scuba diving equipment is likely to boost growth in the market. Owing to the rapid technological advances in the travel, tourism, and underwater diving equipment, technologically advanced scuba diving equipment is one of the trends that is expected to gain prominence during the forecast period.

Significant increase in e-commerce

Factors like significant increase in the internet penetration, along with the rise in online purchasing of scuba diving equipment, drive the online sales of scuba diving equipment in South Korea.

Increase in the number of counterfeit products

As the scuba diving equipment market in South Korea is subject to low entry barriers for new entrants, various local retailers offer fake and counterfeit products in the country.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. The market is in the growing phase and the competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period.



Key Players

Aqua Lung International

Beuchat International

Cressi

Johnson Outdoors

Mares

SOURCE Research and Markets

