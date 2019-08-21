The 2019 Ascend National Convention & Career Fair Themed "Endless Possibilities" Strives to Advance Pan-Asian Professionals and Leaders to Catalyze Change in Their Industries and Communities

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, the largest non-profit Pan-Asian membership organization for business professionals in North America will bring together business leaders, professionals and students representing more than 200 companies and organizations for its 2019 Ascend National Convention & Career Fair. The event, which will be held August 24-26, 2019, will focus on how professionals in various career stages can learn, innovate, accelerate and lead.

The Ascend National Convention, now in its 12th year, has become the must-attend event for the Pan-Asian business community in North America. The theme of the 2019 Ascend Convention is "Endless Possibilities." The program will feature inspiring speakers and interactive programming, with sessions ranging from innovation and marketing to team-building, leadership, and social impact. SEC Commissioner Robert Jackson Jr. will share his perspective on building a digitally and culturally resilient organization in the 21st century and Farooq Kathwari, CEO, Ethan Allen, will discuss Leading by Example in a fireside chat.

The Convention will also foster relationship building and important dialogue among the expected 2,500+ registered participants and the prominent speaker and mentor roster, which includes Fortune 500 CEOs, government officials, philanthropists and high-level executives. This year's event will include by-invitation gatherings of experienced and aspiring corporate board directors and the inaugural Ascend Executive Network (AEN) symposium. AEN is comprised of business leaders who have a shared vision and targeted focus to connect, inspire, and prepare Pan-Asian executives for executive leadership and board positions while advocating for the Pan-Asian community. AEN also puts focus on Pan-Asians in broader diversity (women, diverse groups) and multicultural organizations at the executive level, and reinforces its commitment to advance the role and contributions of current and future Pan-Asian executives.

Ascend is proud to announce this year's marquee speaker Indra Nooyi, former CEO and Chairman of the Board at PepsiCo who will receive the Ascend Icon Award during the Ascend Awards Dinner on Monday, August 26.

"The Ascend National Convention offers a powerful platform to connect Pan-Asian leaders across sectors to professionals and students, and propel collaborative action," said Jeff Chin, the Ascend President.

"As a career lifecycle organization, Ascend's convention and the work we do year round is a catalyst for our members to make greater positive contributions to their companies and society," said Anna W. Mok, Ascend President Elect.

The agenda and full list of speakers is available online at www.ascendconvention.org

About Ascend

Ascend is the largest, non-profit Pan-Asian membership organization for business professionals and executives in North America. Established in 2005, Ascend, a career lifecycle organization, reaches 60,000+ senior executives, professionals, and MBA/undergraduate students involved in its 50+ chapters in the United States and Canada. Ascend is focused on advancing and supporting Pan-Asian corporate board directors and executives through Ascend Pinnacle, its Corporate Board Initiative and the Ascend Executive Network (AEN). Visit http://www.ascendleadership.org for more information.

