The 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards To Feature Exclusive Worldwide Premieres April 25 At 8pm/7c Live On Telemundo

MIAMI, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards stage will heat up with worldwide premieres and television debuts from the biggest Spanish-language stars including Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos, Luis Fonsi and Ozuna, among others. Telemundo also revealed today the final line-up of artists set to perform at the magnum awards show, including international superstar Luis Fonsi, popular Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Yandel, Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, influential reggaeton heavy hitter Nicky Jam, Spanish modern flamenco sensation Rosalía, Jamaican reggae singer and record producer Sean Paul, Regional Mexican, norteño singer Javier Rosas, Spanish Latin pop/trap singer and record producer El Guincho, Regional Mexican artist Adriel Favela, Latin Pop Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Pedro Capo, Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Kany García, Colombian singer and songwriter Fonseca, and prolific Dominican bachata singer Raulín Rodríguez. They join previously announced performances by Anitta, Anuel, Bad Bunny, Banda MS, Becky G, Carlos Vives, CNCO, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Ozuna, Reik, Romeo Santos, Sebastian Yatra and Wisin.

Luis Fonsi

The most prestigious awards show in the Latin music world will broadcast LIVE on Telemundo, Thursday, April 25 at 8pm/7c, starting with the arrival of the stars on the red carpet at 7pm/6c at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The show will also air simultaneously on Spanish-language entertainment cable network, Universo, and in 20 countries throughout the Americas via Telemundo Internacional. Tickets to the event are on sale at AXS.com , the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino box offices or by calling (702) 632-7777.

Billboard and Telemundo will also de recognizing Juan Luis Guerra with the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award. Hosted this year by renowned actress, TV host and influencer, Gaby Espino, the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards will feature TV, film, and music stars as award presenters including: Ana Jurka, Dr. Ana Maria Polo, Chocquibtown, Elyfer Torres, Erick Elias, Erik Hayser, Eugenio Derbez, Gente de Zona, Isabela Moner, J.R. Ramirez, Jacky Bracamontes, Jorge Salinas, Juanes, Kate Del Castillo, Lupillo Rivera, Marjorie de Sousa, Mark Tacher, Natti Natasha, Regulo Caro, Sofia Reyes, Raymix, Ulices Chaidez and Billboard's Leila Cobo.

Exclusive content about this year's three-hour ceremony, as well as the complete list of finalists, can be found at PremiosBillboard.com, the official website of the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Fans can be part of the action of the star-studded event following @LatinBillboards across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat as TeamTelemundo, and join the conversation using #Billboards2019.

The awards are the culmination of Billboard's Latin Music Week, which will take place on April 22-25 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now in its 29th year, Latin Music Week & Conference is the biggest and longest-running event dedicated to Latin Music in the world. The most respected conference in Latin music will bring the top artists, executives and power players in the industry together for a week of concerts, showcases, interviews, keynotes and industry panels. For information visit BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com or email conferences@billboard.com

For more press information, visit nbcumv.com , and follow us on Twitter: @TLMDPR .

