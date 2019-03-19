The 2019 Major League Baseball Season Airs on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM will again provide the most comprehensive national audio coverage available for the 2019 Major League Baseball season, offering subscribers access to live play-by-play of every regular season and postseason game, as well as 24/7 news, talk and analysis on the exclusive MLB Network Radio channel.

MLB programming on SiriusXM, including live game broadcasts and the MLB Network Radio channel, are available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices.

Through SiriusXM's digital agreement with MLB, the SiriusXM app offers a suite of 30 play-by-play channels dedicated to streaming the official radio broadcasts of every MLB team, giving fans access to both the home and visiting team broadcasts for every game.

The 2019 MLB season begins March 20 – 21 with the 2019 Japan Opening Series featuring the Oakland Athletics hosting the Seattle Mariners at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. MLB's traditional Opening Day is Thursday, March 28, when all 30 teams will be in action. For a schedule of all games and their SiriusXM channels visit www.SiriusXM.com/MLBschedule .

SiriusXM will celebrate Opening Day on March 28 with baseball-focused segments on its many sports channels. SiriusXM's original and exclusive sports talk channels, including Mad Dog Sports Radio, SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM, SiriusXM Fight Nation, in addition to MLB Network Radio and others, will all feature baseball commentary and guests as the 2019 MLB season commences.

Also on Opening Day, MLB Network Radio will broadcast live from Nationals Park before the Washington Nationals host the New York Mets. Former general manager Steve Phillips and Casey Stern will host live from the ballpark starting at 10:00 am ET.

Listeners also get the most in-depth coverage and analysis of the league 365 days a year with MLB Network Radio (XM channel 89, Sirius channel 209). The channel's roster of expert hosts includes former GMs Jim Bowden, Jim Duquette, Steve Phillips, former players Matt Diaz, Cliff Floyd, Jensen Lewis, Brad Lidge, CJ Nitkowski, Carlos Pena, Eduardo Perez, Rico Petrocelli, Ryan Spilborghs, Steve Sax, Mike Stanton and Josh Towers, former manager Kevin Kennedy, national baseball writers Mel Antonen, Tyler Kepner, Scott Miller and Jon Morosi, as well as Casey Stern, Mike Ferrin, Jeff Joyce, Jim Memolo, Scott Braun, Dan Graca, Grant Paulsen and Jody McDonald.

Throughout the season, listeners will hear regular one-on-one interviews with several managers including: World Series Champion Alex Cora (Red Sox), Brad Ausmus (Angels), Ron Gardenhire (Tigers), AJ Hinch (Astros), Brandon Hyde (Orioles), Gabe Kapler (Phillies), Bob Melvin (Athletics), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), Scott Servais (Mariners) and Ned Yost (Royals).

MLB Network Radio also features a simulcast of Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo's MLB Network show, High Heat with Christopher Russo, every weekday afternoon at 1:00 pm ET as well as simulcasts of additional MLB Network television programming, including the flagship studio show MLB Tonight on weeknights at 6:00 pm ET.

On April 2, Russo will broadcast live from Nationals Park ahead of the Washington Nationals hosting the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper's return to D.C. Russo will host a special edition of his daily SiriusXM radio show Mad Dog Unleashed (3:00 – 7:00 pm ET) on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio channel (channel 82), as well as High Heat on MLB Network.

Subscribers can also hear legendary Hall of Fame baseball player Reggie Jackson on his weekly Mad Dog Sports Radio show, Swing Away with Reggie Jackson, every Saturday at 11:00 am ET. Fueled by his love of all sports, Jackson covers the headline news in baseball and beyond, and is joined regularly by well-known athletes and celebrities.

Follow MLB Network Radio on Twitter and Instagram.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Andrew FitzPatrick, Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com

Kevin Bruns, Kevin.Bruns@SiriusXM.com

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

