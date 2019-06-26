The 2019 Pay TV Market: Global Operator Forecasts - Top 10 Operators Accounted for 45% of Total Subscribers by End-2018
Jun 26, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Three-quarters of the world's pay-TV operators will gain subscribers between 2018 and 2024.
Covering 505 operators across 135 countries, the Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts report also estimates that two-thirds will increase their revenues over the same period.
The top 50 operators accounted for two-thirds of the world's pay-TV subscribers by end-2018, with this proportion not expected to change over the next five years. The top 10 operators took 45% of the total by end-2018.
China Radio and TV is the world's largest pay-TV operator by a long, long way. It had 185 million subs by end-2018 [18% of the global total] - as much as the next four operators combined. However, China Radio and TV will lose 25 million subscribers between 2018 and 2024, mainly to IPTV (faster broadband) and OTT (more content choice).
This 312-page electronically-delivered report comes in two parts:
- An 80-page PDF giving a global executive summary and forecasts. Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)
- An excel workbook giving comparison tables and country-by-country forecasts in detail for 505 operators across 135 territories for every year from 2010 to 2024. The report covers 733 platforms: 282 satellite TV; 134 digital cable; 119 analogue cable; 139 IPTV; and 59 DTT.
