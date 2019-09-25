The 2019 Weihai Triathlon World Cup and Weihai Super Triathlon Series Concluded Successfully

The 2019 Weihai Triathlon World Cup was held on September 21. The competition held a men's and women's race, with a total distance of 51.5 km and a total prize of $60,000. Portugal's Joao Silva won the men's excellent division of the World Cup in 1h 54min 47s, and Switzerland's Julie Derron won the women's excellent division of the World Cup in 2h 8min 3s.

The Weihai Super Triathlon Series was held on September 22. There were 3 competitions and 39 age groups, including super triathlon and super triathlon relay, super half triathlon, super triathlon experience and municipal competition. The total distance of super triathlon and super triathlon relay was 128 kilometers, the total distance of super half triathlon was 64 kilometers, the super triathlon experience and municipal competition was 30.75 kilometers, and the total prize money of super triathlon series was 894,400 yuan.

Weihai has held a triathlon since 2008. It is the first city in Asia to successfully hold the long-distance triathlon world championship. It has set the record for the number of participants in a domestic single-track triathlon for many years in a row. The 2020 Weihai Triathlon World Cup and Weihai Super Triathlon Series will be held again September 12-13, 2020.

SOURCE Crionline