The 2020 San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show Presented by United Postpones to 2021 in Response to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid COVID-19 concerns, The San Francisco Fleet Week Association announced today that the Air Show Presented by United, which was scheduled for October 9 - 11, 2020, has been officially postponed to October 8 – 10, 2021 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as the headlining act.

"While we are disappointed to not have an air show in 2020, we can only look forward," said Jim Breen, President of The Air Show Network, the production company for the Air Show. "The 2021 Air Show will be the 40th Anniversary of San Francisco Fleet Week and we are committed to making it the best one yet."

"Other non-air show events for Fleet Week 2020 are being reviewed with the Navy as we work to develop programming appropriate to the COVID-19 conditions. However, with the enormity of the Air Show Presented by United, the safety of fans, performers and all of the event organizers is our top priority," adds Lewis Loeven, Executive Director of San Francisco Fleet Week. "We feel confident that this was the best decision to make and we look forward to welcoming back the Blue Angels to the Bay Area next year."

Tickets purchased for the 2020 Air Show will be honored at the 2021 Air Show.

About San Francisco Fleet Week Association (SFFWA)– SFFWA is a 501c3 nonprofit charged with organizing San Francisco's celebration of the men and women of our Nation's Sea Services. In addition to the celebrations, SFFWA's Center for Humanitarian Assistance organizes training and education programs on joint civilian/military humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions.

About The San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show Presented By United

The waterfront air show attracts fans from all over the world and is held annually as part of the overall San Francisco Fleet Week celebration. For more information, visit the official website at fleetweeksf.org and follow @FleetWeekSF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About The Air Show Network

The Air Show Network (ASN) is the largest and most respected air show production company in North America. Founded in 1983, the company has served over 1,000 air shows including some of the most of the prestigious events in aviation over the past three decades. ASN has produced Air Shows in 40 of the United States and 4 Canadian Provinces. For more information about The Air Show Network, visit airshownetwork.com and follow @AirShowNetwork on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

