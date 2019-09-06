The 2020 Sternfels Drug Safety Research Contest Opens

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Sternfels Prize for Drug Safety Discoveries application window opened today. The Sternfels Prize recognizes and rewards research ideas to reduce the risk associated with the real-world use of pharmaceuticals.

The Prize was created to incentivize pharmacologists, pharmacists, medical practitioners, academics and students to generate testable hypotheses that could explain real-world pharmaceutical side effects patients experience due to polypharmacy, interacting co-morbidities, and genetics.

The $35,000 Sternfels Prize is awarded annually to the most novel, clinically relevant, and testable idea to reduce life-threatening drug-drug, drug-disease, or pharmacogenomic interactions.

Judges of the 2020 prize include Dr. David Greenblatt of Tufts University, Dr. Dan Roden from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, and Dr. Issam Zineh of the Universities of North Carolina and Florida.

"We seek to recognize the most outstanding research in the field of pharmaceutical safety and look forward to reviewing the outstanding work of this year's applicants," Dr. Roden said. Sundar Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald Lake Safety (ELS), the 2020 underwriter of the award said, "We're extremely pleased to be associated with the Sternfels Prize. Our company shares the same desire to eliminate the serious adverse events patients suffer when taking medications."

Now in its fourth year, the Prize is named in honor of Edith and Ernst Sternfels. Ernst was an engineer involved in the design and construction of chemical plants around the world, including many involved in the synthesis of life-improving molecules. Edith was a nurse, dedicated to the welfare and treatment of patients. Together, they represent the breadth of modern medicine, from highly technical science to personal attention and care.

In addition to the winning cash prize, the top 30 entries will receive their choice of a free Apple®iPad or Watch for their efforts. Responses submitted before Dec. 15, 2019 will receive critical feedback and the opportunity to resubmit their application ahead of the closing deadline, Jan. 31, 2020.

All submissions are held in confidence and remain the property of the applicant and/or their research institution. For more information, visit www.sternfelsprize.org.

Press Contact:

Christina Chow

info@sternfelsprize.org

(773) 357-5481

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

http://www.sternfelsprize.org

SOURCE The Sternfels Prize

Related Links

http://www.sternfelsprize.org

