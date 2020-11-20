The 2020 World Industrial Design Conference (WIDC) gets underway on November 25

With the theme of Intelligent Design & Road to the Future, the conference brings together academic advisors, practical experts, and innovative elites from the global intelligent manufacturing field. They will look into broad development models and innovation paths for industrial design in the era of information and intelligence, and explore the infinite possibilities of creativity in design with smart products, smart services, smart cities and smart platforms.

The WIDC is a spectacular international design development event celebrated by design organizations, institutions, and enterprises from more than 40 countries and regions around the world. The conference aims to promote the comprehensive integration of industrial design with economic and social development, while providing an impetus for design exchange and cooperation.

During the opening proceedings of the conference, the 2020 CEID Award Ceremony will be held, announcing the ten gold award winners. It is the first national government award approved by the central government and the only national award in the field of industrial design in China. The CEID Award Exhibition, covering an area of 20,000 square meters, will display more than 1,000 outstanding works and innovative products from 14 industries in more than 30 provinces.

Caption: WIDC2020-logo

Caption: CEID Award Exhibition

SOURCE The Information Office of the Yantai Municipal People's Government