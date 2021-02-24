The 2021 Global Good Fund Social Entrepreneur Fellows are Changing the World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Global Good Fund announced its 2021 fellowship class of visionary founders and CEOs that are transforming communities and solving some of the world's most intractable problems, from climate change and economic mobility to health care access and youth development. In its ninth year, the Global Good Fund network has grown to include more than 175 social entrepreneurs that are solving the world's most pressing social issues.

"We need dynamic, creative, and persistent social entrepreneurs to solve the world's most urgent problems, and our 2021 fellowship class embodies this spirit," said Carrie Rich, co-founder and CEO of The Global Good Fund. "We know that vision is necessary but not sufficient to succeed; founders and CEOs also need leadership skills to turn bold thinking into reality and bring their enterprises to scale. Over the course of the year, we look forward to supporting these entrepreneurs so they are ready to meet the challenges that lie ahead."

The Global Good Fund believes that social entrepreneurs need to invest in themselves to become great leaders, but most entrepreneurs put their business needs ahead of their own needs. The organization identifies high-potential innovators and provides coaching and financial capital to accelerate their social impact. The 12-month program develops entrepreneurs by pairing each of them with an executive coach and a c-suite business mentor, while providing leadership assessment resources, a network of peers, sector expertise, and targeted financial capital.

Since the organization's founding in 2012, it has supported 175 fellows across 40 countries whose work has impacted 8.8 million lives globally. The 2021 Global Good Fund Fellows are:

Ankit Agarwal, Founder, Phool , India

Christelle Kwizera, Managing Director, Water Access Rwanda , Rwanda

Daniela Ancira, Founder and CEO, La Cana , Mexico

Danya Sherman, Founder and CEO, KnoNap , U.S.A.

Derrius Quarles, Co-founder and Co-CEO, BREAUX Capital , U.S.A.

Emanuel Trinity, Founder, era92 , Uganda

Evin Robinson, Co-founder and President, America on Tech , U.S.A.

Jeff Kirschner, Founder and CEO, Litterati , U.S.A.

Jehiel Oliver, CEO, Hello Tractor , Nigeria

Sid Pailla, Founder and CEO, Sunny Day Fund , U.S.A.

Soumya Dabriwal, Founder, Project Baala , India

Syed Abrar, Founder and CEO, Liber Health , UAE

The Global Good Fund (GGF) is a nonprofit social enterprise built by social entrepreneurs for social entrepreneurs. The Global Good Fund serves to identify leaders who stand to achieve greater social impact. We believe growing leaders is the most effective strategy for solving complex social problems & achieving global good. GGF is based in MD. Visit TheGlobalGoodFund.com for more information.

Follow us on instagram: @GlobalGoodFund | Twitter: @GlobalGoodFund | Facebook: @GlobalGoodFund | LinkedIn: TheGlobalGoodFund

SOURCE The Global Good Fund

Related Links

https://globalgoodfund.org

