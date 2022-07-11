The 2021 US Patient Study of Asthma Medications

OTC meds are taking on a bigger role in asthma treatment and sufferers are reporting higher satisfaction levels with these OTCs than in the past.

OTC meds are taking on a bigger role in asthma treatment and sufferers are reporting higher satisfaction levels with these OTCs than in the past. The 2021 Adult Patient Study of Asthma Medications is part of a continuing series of surveys designed to provide subscribers with invaluable insights into adult asthma sufferers' awareness, usage and attitudes toward prescription and non-prescription asthma medication.

Phase I - General Population Survey

  • Incidence of diagnosed asthma among adults
  • Report of asthma among other household members
  • Take medications for asthma

Phase II - Survey Among Adult Asthmatics Taking Medication

  • Asthma history, symptoms and triggers
  • Severity of asthma
  • Managing/treating asthma, including use of Rx and non-Rx medications, diet and role of physician
  • Brand awareness and usage, including brand switching and loyalty
  • Changing attitudes towards asthma

A market segmentation analysis was conducted to provide insights on how asthma medicators segment along attitudinal dimensions.

Electronic Deliverables

  • Summary Volume - Written analysis in PowerPoint including Key Findings, Summary and Market Segmentation.
  • Top-line Trends Volume - Trended top-line tables detailing findings from all questions.
  • Excel Tabulations - All survey questions cross-tabulated by key demographics (see below for list of variables)

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

METHODOLOGY

KEY FINDINGS

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS
Phase I: General Population Survey

  • Incidence of Asthma & Treatment
  • Diagnosed Asthma by Demographics
  • Household Members With Asthma

Phase II: Survey of Adult Medicators
Section 1: Living With Asthma

  • Severity of Asthma
  • Severity of Asthma By Subgroups
  • Persistence & Seasonality of Asthma
  • Age When Asthma Was Diagnosed
  • Asthma Interferes With Daily Activities
  • Frequency of Asthma Symptoms
  • Asthma Symptoms Considered Most Bothersome
  • Asthma Related Emergency Room & Hospital Visits
  • Asthma Triggers
  • Attitudes About Living With Asthma

Section 2: Managing Asthma

  • Information Sources for Asthma
  • Type of Doctor Seen for Asthma
  • Medication Usage
  • Use of a Peak Flow Meter
  • Use of Rescue Inhaler
  • Refill of Rescue Inhaler & Number of Units
  • Type of Inhaler Preferred
  • Lifestyle Changes to Help Control Asthma
  • Foods That Help Reduce Asthma Symptoms
  • Foods & Ingredients Avoid to Lessen Asthma Symptoms
  • Satisfaction With Aspects of Managing Asthma
  • Self Assessment of Ability to Control Asthma
  • Challenges in Controlling Asthma
  • Concern About Cost of Asthma Treatment & Prevention
  • Attitudes About Managing Asthma

Section 3: Asthma & Allergies

  • Incidence of Allergies Among Medicators
  • How Seasonal Allergies are Treated

Section 4: Rx Brand Awareness & Usage

  • Awareness of Rx Asthma Medication Brands
  • Advertising Awareness for Rx Asthma Medication Brands
  • Rx Asthma Medication Brands Used
  • Current Usage of Rx Asthma Medication Brands
  • Requests for Rx Medication

Section 5: Rx Medication Usage Patterns

  • Number & Frequency of Prescription Medications Taken
  • Forms of Rx Medication Used
  • Satisfaction With Rx Medication
  • Switching to a New Prescription
  • Brands Discontinued Versus Switched To
  • Satisfaction With Current Prescription Regimen

Section 6: Non-Rx Medication Usage Patterns

  • Details of Non-Rx Medication Usage
  • Use of Non-Rx Medication Brands for Asthma
  • Satisfaction With Effectiveness of Non-Rx Medication

Section 7: Impact of COVID-19

  • Asthma Symptoms & Medication Change Since COVID-19 Outbreak
  • Rating of Disruption of COVID-19
  • Perception of How Long Until Country Will be Back to Normal

SEGMENTATION

