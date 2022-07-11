Jul 11, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2021 US Patient Study of Asthma Medications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
OTC meds are taking on a bigger role in asthma treatment and sufferers are reporting higher satisfaction levels with these OTCs than in the past. The 2021 Adult Patient Study of Asthma Medications is part of a continuing series of surveys designed to provide subscribers with invaluable insights into adult asthma sufferers' awareness, usage and attitudes toward prescription and non-prescription asthma medication.
Phase I - General Population Survey
- Incidence of diagnosed asthma among adults
- Report of asthma among other household members
- Take medications for asthma
Phase II - Survey Among Adult Asthmatics Taking Medication
- Asthma history, symptoms and triggers
- Severity of asthma
- Managing/treating asthma, including use of Rx and non-Rx medications, diet and role of physician
- Brand awareness and usage, including brand switching and loyalty
- Changing attitudes towards asthma
A market segmentation analysis was conducted to provide insights on how asthma medicators segment along attitudinal dimensions.
Electronic Deliverables
- Summary Volume - Written analysis in PowerPoint including Key Findings, Summary and Market Segmentation.
- Top-line Trends Volume - Trended top-line tables detailing findings from all questions.
- Excel Tabulations - All survey questions cross-tabulated by key demographics (see below for list of variables)
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
METHODOLOGY
KEY FINDINGS
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS
Phase I: General Population Survey
- Incidence of Asthma & Treatment
- Diagnosed Asthma by Demographics
- Household Members With Asthma
Phase II: Survey of Adult Medicators
Section 1: Living With Asthma
- Severity of Asthma
- Severity of Asthma By Subgroups
- Persistence & Seasonality of Asthma
- Age When Asthma Was Diagnosed
- Asthma Interferes With Daily Activities
- Frequency of Asthma Symptoms
- Asthma Symptoms Considered Most Bothersome
- Asthma Related Emergency Room & Hospital Visits
- Asthma Triggers
- Attitudes About Living With Asthma
Section 2: Managing Asthma
- Information Sources for Asthma
- Type of Doctor Seen for Asthma
- Medication Usage
- Use of a Peak Flow Meter
- Use of Rescue Inhaler
- Refill of Rescue Inhaler & Number of Units
- Type of Inhaler Preferred
- Lifestyle Changes to Help Control Asthma
- Foods That Help Reduce Asthma Symptoms
- Foods & Ingredients Avoid to Lessen Asthma Symptoms
- Satisfaction With Aspects of Managing Asthma
- Self Assessment of Ability to Control Asthma
- Challenges in Controlling Asthma
- Concern About Cost of Asthma Treatment & Prevention
- Attitudes About Managing Asthma
Section 3: Asthma & Allergies
- Incidence of Allergies Among Medicators
- How Seasonal Allergies are Treated
Section 4: Rx Brand Awareness & Usage
- Awareness of Rx Asthma Medication Brands
- Advertising Awareness for Rx Asthma Medication Brands
- Rx Asthma Medication Brands Used
- Current Usage of Rx Asthma Medication Brands
- Requests for Rx Medication
Section 5: Rx Medication Usage Patterns
- Number & Frequency of Prescription Medications Taken
- Forms of Rx Medication Used
- Satisfaction With Rx Medication
- Switching to a New Prescription
- Brands Discontinued Versus Switched To
- Satisfaction With Current Prescription Regimen
Section 6: Non-Rx Medication Usage Patterns
- Details of Non-Rx Medication Usage
- Use of Non-Rx Medication Brands for Asthma
- Satisfaction With Effectiveness of Non-Rx Medication
Section 7: Impact of COVID-19
- Asthma Symptoms & Medication Change Since COVID-19 Outbreak
- Rating of Disruption of COVID-19
- Perception of How Long Until Country Will be Back to Normal
SEGMENTATION
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irdkww
