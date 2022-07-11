DUBLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2021 US Patient Study of Asthma Medications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

OTC meds are taking on a bigger role in asthma treatment and sufferers are reporting higher satisfaction levels with these OTCs than in the past. The 2021 Adult Patient Study of Asthma Medications is part of a continuing series of surveys designed to provide subscribers with invaluable insights into adult asthma sufferers' awareness, usage and attitudes toward prescription and non-prescription asthma medication.

Phase I - General Population Survey

Incidence of diagnosed asthma among adults

Report of asthma among other household members

Take medications for asthma

Phase II - Survey Among Adult Asthmatics Taking Medication

Asthma history, symptoms and triggers

Severity of asthma

Managing/treating asthma, including use of Rx and non-Rx medications, diet and role of physician

Brand awareness and usage, including brand switching and loyalty

Changing attitudes towards asthma

A market segmentation analysis was conducted to provide insights on how asthma medicators segment along attitudinal dimensions.



Electronic Deliverables

Summary Volume - Written analysis in PowerPoint including Key Findings, Summary and Market Segmentation.

Top-line Trends Volume - Trended top-line tables detailing findings from all questions.

Excel Tabulations - All survey questions cross-tabulated by key demographics (see below for list of variables)

Key Topics Covered:



INTRODUCTION

METHODOLOGY

KEY FINDINGS

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

Phase I: General Population Survey

Incidence of Asthma & Treatment

Diagnosed Asthma by Demographics

Household Members With Asthma

Phase II: Survey of Adult Medicators

Section 1: Living With Asthma

Severity of Asthma

Severity of Asthma By Subgroups

Persistence & Seasonality of Asthma

Age When Asthma Was Diagnosed

Asthma Interferes With Daily Activities

Frequency of Asthma Symptoms

Asthma Symptoms Considered Most Bothersome

Asthma Related Emergency Room & Hospital Visits

Asthma Triggers

Attitudes About Living With Asthma

Section 2: Managing Asthma

Information Sources for Asthma

Type of Doctor Seen for Asthma

Medication Usage

Use of a Peak Flow Meter

Use of Rescue Inhaler

Refill of Rescue Inhaler & Number of Units

Type of Inhaler Preferred

Lifestyle Changes to Help Control Asthma

Foods That Help Reduce Asthma Symptoms

Foods & Ingredients Avoid to Lessen Asthma Symptoms

Satisfaction With Aspects of Managing Asthma

Self Assessment of Ability to Control Asthma

Challenges in Controlling Asthma

Concern About Cost of Asthma Treatment & Prevention

Attitudes About Managing Asthma

Section 3: Asthma & Allergies

Incidence of Allergies Among Medicators

How Seasonal Allergies are Treated

Section 4: Rx Brand Awareness & Usage

Awareness of Rx Asthma Medication Brands

Advertising Awareness for Rx Asthma Medication Brands

Rx Asthma Medication Brands Used

Current Usage of Rx Asthma Medication Brands

Requests for Rx Medication

Section 5: Rx Medication Usage Patterns

Number & Frequency of Prescription Medications Taken

Forms of Rx Medication Used

Satisfaction With Rx Medication

Switching to a New Prescription

Brands Discontinued Versus Switched To

Satisfaction With Current Prescription Regimen

Section 6: Non-Rx Medication Usage Patterns

Details of Non-Rx Medication Usage

Use of Non-Rx Medication Brands for Asthma

Satisfaction With Effectiveness of Non-Rx Medication

Section 7: Impact of COVID-19

Asthma Symptoms & Medication Change Since COVID-19 Outbreak

Rating of Disruption of COVID-19

Perception of How Long Until Country Will be Back to Normal

SEGMENTATION

