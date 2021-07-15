The 2021 World Research Travel Conference was held in Haikou

HAIKOU, China, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan is a famous parent-child travel destination in China, and summer holidays are the peak season for tourism in Hainan. The 2021 ''Child' YOUNG Happy in Summer in Hainan' joint promotion activity was officially launched from July 14, 2021, to July 15, 2021.

As the highlight of the joint promotion activity, the 2021 (2nd) World Research Travel Conference featuring the theme of 'Hainan-Fun and Learning Come Together- Put Hainan on Your Bookshelf' was held grandly in Haikou, Hainan Province, China.

The 2021 World Research Travel Conference in the theme of 'Hainan-Fun and Learning Come Together- Put Hainan on Your Bookshelf' was held in Haikou, Hainan Province, China from July 14, 2021, to July 15, 2021.

Ng Yen Yen, former Minister of National Tourism of Malaysia, Franz Wolfgang Eder, former Director of the Geological Division of UNESCO, Long Yongtu, chief negotiator for China's accession to WTO and former Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation, as well as experts, scholars and hundreds of industry representatives from thirteen countries and regions all over the world were invited to attend the conference online/offline.

The Conference was co-hosted by the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television, and Sports and Word Research Travel Organization (WRTO).

Taking '2021 World Research Travel Conference' as the main activity, 'Hainan-Fun and Learning Come Together- Put Hainan on Your Bookshelf' research travel series' promotion activities gathered experts and scholars in the research travel field, providers of research travel services, representatives from the industry bodies at home and abroad to research the development trend of global research travel. The Conference adopted offline conference + online Live Real Audio, consisting of one main conference + 2 parallel forum meetings. During the Conference, contents including 'White Paper on Hainan Research Travel Development', WRTO planning teaching materials, Hainan Top Ten Quality Research Travel Routines, etc. were released and the WRTO also licensed the first batch of certified research travel bases and conducted theme sharing.

The Conference also held two parallel forums i.e. 'Research Travel Promotes Global Cross-cultural Communication And Teenagers' Development Under the background of Free Trade Ports Forum' and 'Explore Ocean Culture, Innovate Future Education Forum' which focused on the future development trend of research travel in Hainan Province, systematically analyzed the significance of research travel to the teenagers' development under the background of free trade ports and sought for opportunities for the development of the research travel industry in Hainan Province in the future.

During the conference, two groups of guests were organized to investigate the research travel courses in Haikou and Qionghai. Guests gave comprehensive analysis to the sample research travel courses customized for Hainan by WRTO so as to share the development achievements of research travel.

