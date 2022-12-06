The 2022-2023 Cloud Awards Shortlist Announced

International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Initial Shortlist

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its 12th year of celebrating cloud-based innovations across a wide range of industries, the Cloud Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

Categories for 2022-2023 include 'Best Software as a Service', 'B2B Customer Strategy' and 'Security Innovation of the Year', alongside new category 'Best Use of the Cloud in a Multicloud Environment'.

The Cloud Awards

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "Cloud computing is now an essential tool helping businesses reach benchmark results. Yet we continued to see a remarkable number of further innovations this year.

"This year's shortlist includes companies from a wide spectrum of industries, including security, communications, and personal healthcare, all of which impressed us with excellent cloud-based products and solutions.

"The shortlisted applicants released today have made it through a fiercely competitive initial round. They exemplify truly inventive thinking, whether they are newly-funded disruptors or well-known thought-leaders.

"Our judges were pleasantly surprised by the number of innovative ideas for the business environment across all industry sectors."

Cloud Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 17 January 2023, with the final winners announced on 7 February 2023.

The program will return in Winter 2023. Hundreds of organizations entered the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards program, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-2023-cloud-awards-shortlist/.

The Security Awards , a new program from the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards team, is now accepting nominations for its first 2023 program, honouring cloud-based advancements across security sectors, with a February deadline.

The SaaS Awards will soon accept submissions for a new Spring 2023 program, continuing its recognition of excellence in business software, with its deadline in May.



Contact details

For the Cloud Awards

James Williams – head of operations

https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to the SaaS Awards and the Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/ .

SOURCE The Cloud Awards