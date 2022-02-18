MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxTalent, TaxSearch, and TaxForce have worked closely with BPA Search to compile the 8th annual Global Tax Market Assessment.

As you are aware, tax has had some major disruptions over the last couple years, and the information within this year's report will be extremely beneficial to your team. This is the ONLY annual report that gives the tax profession a global perspective from a recruiting and retention point of view.

The 2022 Most Critical Tax Study for Tax, Finance, and HR Leaders

This year's major U.S. Key Takeaways include critical topics like:

Major Factors Impacting Hiring and Retention in the Current tax Market The Demographic Impact Impacts of ESG on Staffing, Retention, and Development How Remote Work Will Impact Permanent and Interim Staffing Salary & Title Inflation

The team will be hosting two free webinars where they will answer any questions about the report and projected trends. Seats are extremely limited! If you cannot attend the webinar live, still register and you will receive the recording to view at your convenience.

