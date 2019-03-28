The 21st China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2019) Visitor Registration Opens

CIOE , known as the first-launched and most influential optoelectronic exhibition in China, captures optoelectronic professionals' attention and interest from home and abroad as providing an effective one-stop sourcing platform to source products and to find suppliers so as to optimize existing integrated devices and solutions as well as to get inspired for new product development. The event is an annual gathering for the global optoelectronic professionals to network with business partners and discover future trends.

By pre-registering, it enables visitors' free admission to CIOE 2019 to check out the completed supplier chain of the entire optoelectronic ecosystem including: optical communications, data center, precision optics, laser, infrared, photonics innovation from materials, components, devices to equipment and systems.

In this fast changing era of vague industrial borders, one can never imagine the next competitor and it is hard to predict what emerging industries would weed out the traditional industry. But one thing is assured: Optoelectronic technologies is driving and penetrating into various applications fields and will continue its dominating state in next 10 to 20 years, especially in the future-changing fields such as 5G, IoT, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, and Advanced Manufacturing industry. As the world's unique optoelectronic exhibition showcasing all areas of the industry, CIOE will help visitors to see the unseen business opportunities and provide a clearer glimpse into the future of the industry.

"Thanks to organizer's arrangement, we had a very effective and fruitful trip at CIOE. The mobile & automotive theme visiting tour was especially rewarding. Pretty good!" said Mr. Li, the Purchasing Delegation of LG Innotek when he visited CIOE 2018 at the first time.

It's also believed that China has the huge potential to dominate and become the biggest market in the world by 2020 in IoT industry as per Gartner predicted. CIOE would link optoelectronic professionals to more than just IoT but all possible application fields in Shenzhen city, China's core of R&D and innovation.

Besides, with the foreigner-friendly platform, the organizer will offer visitors who pre-registered to CIOE 2019 some trip preparation to make the trip to China more effective including invitation letter issued for VISA application, special rate hotel recommendation and China's industry updates. What's more, pre-registration will save visitors from a long queue onsite with 70,000 other visitors.

CIOE 2019 in Shenzhen welcomes all industry professionals in the world over the period of September 4 to 7. With nearly 2,000 exhibitors showcasing the latest products, 50+ seminars and onsite activities being hosted, the 21st edition of CIOE will present visitors a one-stop platform to meet future partners, suppliers and customers under one roof.

Register for free admission to CIOE 2019 now.

More about CIOE 2019 please kindly visit www.cioe.cn/en

SOURCE The 21st China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2019)

Related Links

http://www.cioe.cn

