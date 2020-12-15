The 21st China (Nan'an) Shuitou International Stone Fair & Stone Design Week and the 5th China (Nan'an) Home Furnishing Theme Week held in Nan'an

According to Convergence Media Center of the Publicity Department of Nan'an Municipality, for the first time, this year's Stone Fair was held together with the Home Furnishing Theme Week. With the theme of "Creativity, Intelligent Manufacturing, and Inclusiveness", the event invited design masters to give the finishing touch to the works from the high-end intelligent manufacturing of the stone industry, built a cloud platform to provide both online and offline end-to-end integrated services, and created a "Stone Fair" that never ends.

There are reportedly nearly 100,000 people employed in the stone material industry in Nan'an, Fujian Province, who trade stone materials with people from more than 130 countries and regions.

Jointly guided by Fujian Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, Quanzhou Municipal People's Government, and Nan'an Municipal People's Government, the 21st China (Nan'an) Shuitou International Stone Fair was jointly held by China Stone Material Association, China Chamber of Commerce for Stone Industry, Nan'an City Stone Material Industry Association, and the Organizing Committee of China (Nan'an) Shuitou International Stone Fair.

SOURCE Convergence Media Center of the Publicity Department of Nan'an Municipality