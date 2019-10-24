The 21th CCE is Scheduled to be Open from 27 to 29 April in Shanghai

The pre-registration system of CCE 2020 is launched in October 2019, click the below link and register to the Asia vane exhibition of cleaning industry:

About CCE

Expo Clean for Commercial Properties and Hotels (CCE) was established as the rise of the cleaning industry in China. With 20 years of accumulation and development, it has become the flagship exhibition of the cleaning industry and the premium window to have an insight into the cleaning market of Asia.

2020 will be the 21th session of CCE, newest forms of cleaning equipment, tools and technologies will be present from Hall N1-N3 in Shanghai New International Expo Center. In Hall N1, Cleaning Products and Technology will give a clear overview on what's on the current market and what can be purchased for cleaning a commercial space. Hall N2 leads visitors to the world of high-pressure cleaning and air purification, visitors who are looking for high-end products and strong power cleaning tools shall meet the latest generations of gadgets here. Finally, commercial space always has something to say regarding facility management, hence Hall N3 offers the place to explain how to manage and operate a safer and more harmony commercial building by installing a smart building management system. Moreover, to maintain a cleaner commercial building, property managers should have clear minds on how to control the dust, pests and clean the air-conditioning systems, these are all presented in Hall N3 as well, waiting for the further exploration.

About Hotel Plus and its relationship with CCE

Hotel Plus is a comprehensive exhibition focusing on hotel project and business space, the show exhibits various kinds of products covering the building decoration, interior design, guest room supplies and security, self-service, cleaning and property management, hotel investment and franchise chain, etc. Hotel Plus highlights the establishment and operation of hotel business space among which CCE is a vital exhibition belongs to Hotel Plus.

In Hotel Plus - CCE 2020, over 25,000 visitors and 300 exhibitors from more than 80 countries and regions will gather in Shanghai and share the latest technologies of cleaning industry. Besides, CCE also held awards dinner and summit forums every year which offer the platforms for professors from the industry to share their minds and predict the trends of the markets.

As the longest founded commercial space clean exhibition in China, after 20 years of accumulation and development, CCE 2020 is the exclusively professional show in domestic and Asia cleaning industry. It has established a sublime status and has become an annual anticipation event gathering for enterprises and brands.

For more information, please visit the official website of Expo Clean for Commercial Properties and Hotels: http://www.chinacleanexpo.com/en-us/Home

