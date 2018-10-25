The 23rd China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (Spring), as the Start of Purchasing in Spring, will be Held in Zhongshan, China from March 18-21, 2019

Taking "Original Source of Lightings for 6 Billion People Worldwide" as the theme, the fair will deepen the "1+7" linkage mode between exhibition & megastores. With an exhibition area of over 1,500,000 m 2 in total, it will gather 2,000+ famous lighting enterprises from home and abroad and professional buyers from 100+ countries and regions.

Innovation-driven Lighting Fair

The fair and the Manufacturing Expo complement with each other, covering a wide range of exhibits including decorative lighting, home lighting, electrical and electronic products, commercial lighting, LED lighting solution, outdoor lighting, machinery, raw materials, lighting accessories, 3D printing, commercial service, etc.

It is worth mentioning that, to promote industrial upgrading in the field of corporate trade, the Hall A of main venue - Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center takes lighting design as the highlight and intelligent manufacturing as the focus. Leading enterprises in decorative lighting and enterprises with design innovation ability and lighting engineering strength will compete on the same stage. At the "Smart Home Lighting" exhibition hall, the organizers provide not only intelligent lighting products and solutions of professional brand enterprises, but also the intelligent system accessible to the overall home lighting control program, lighting management system with automatic switch light technology, intelligent touch remote control switch with distance up to 100 meters, etc. The integration of smart products, design elements, and light-effect aesthetics enables end users, buyers, dealers, and even fashion-forward designers to explore "business opportunities" in the fair.

The First Stop of Procurement in Spring

Relying on the Guzhen (China's Lighting Capital) lighting manufacturing & trading industry clusters with an annual output value of 100 billion yuan, the fair takes Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre as the main venue, with Lihe Lighting Expo Centre, Huayi Plaza, Star Alliance Global Brand Lighting Center, Lighting Era Center, Besun Lighting Plaza, Huayu Plaza, and China International Streetlight City as sub-venues.

As the first stop of lighting procurement in spring, the fair will carry out various activities to create a purchasing event for buyers with preferential pricing products, first-class services, and attracting gifts.

Superb Services of Pre-registrant

The fair will continue the mode of online pre-registration and on-site e-payment, and will continuously update paperless and intelligent services, such as electronic catalogs, electronic invitations, facial recognition admission systems, and so on. People can conduct pre-registration through the official website or WeChat official account of the GILF. Through pre-registration, visitors are able to enjoy free entry, fast admission badge exchange at VIP pathway and services at VIP Lounge. Besides, if visitors complete pre-registration for themselves and 3 or more companions by December 31, 2018, they can participate in a lucky draw for tablet PC, mountain bike, etc.

Summary: As GILF is becoming a world-class lighting exhibition platform with great influence, its professionalization, marketization and internationalization have been unanimously recognized by the globe. This year, the fair will present again a grand procurement carnival for the lighting market.

Website: www.denggle.com

Facebook: @guzhenlightingfair

Contact: Karmen.Wu

Tel: +86-760-2235-3188

E-mail: Karmen.Wu@glexpo.com.cn

