The 23rd Guzhen Lighting Fair (Spring) to Open in March and Provide New Industrial Opportunities

With more than 30 years of development, Guzhen, the lighting capital of China, has formed a lighting industry cluster with annual output value of hundreds of billions of yuan. It is now the largest professional lighting production base and wholesale market in China, with 26,000 enterprises for lights and accessories, of which 8,960 are engaged in lighting. Over 10,000 patents are applied for annually, ranking number one in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province.

With 1 fair+7 megastores, the fair will be arranged in Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre as the main venue, and include Lihe Lighting Expo Center, Huayi Plaza, Star Alliance, Besun Lighting Plaza, Huayu Plaza, Lighting Era Center, International Streetlight City as sub-venues to enjoy an exhibition area of over 1.5 million m2 and engage 2,000 famous lighting enterprises.

The main venue is divided into several blocks - decorative lighting, residential lighting, LED lighting & technology, commercial lighting, electrical & electronics, outdoor lighting, etc. Exhibitors will show their top products of the new year, with the majority protected by original patents for exclusive sales. Moreover, the exhibitors' production bases are available all the time for visitors.

Full Coverage of the Industrial Chain and One-Stop Procurement Season

The Guzhen Lighting Manufacturing, Supply and Services Expo 2019 (Spring), which focuses on device manufacturing, 3D printing, accessories for lighting, hardware, raw materials, design, circulation, financing and trade services, will be held concurrently with the fair to fully cover the upstream, midstream and downstream lighting industrial chain and to motivate every level of the lighting industry by providing a diverse platform.

All-Round Upgrading Driven by the Intelligence Trend and Concentrated Innovative Enterprises

This year's fair organizes a dedicated block for smart home lighting at Hall A, where reputable, innovative enterprises that provide smart, quality lights are invited to showcase their newest products or lighting designs.

10% Increase in the Number of Purchasers at the Spring Fair for 5 Consecutive Years

The Guzhen Lighting Fair annually attracts an average of over 300,000 professional lighting purchasers and visitors from more than 100 countries and regions. In the last 5 years, despite the sluggish development of the industry, the number of visitors and purchasers increased at a rate of over 10% on average.

The 2019 Guzhen Lighting Fair will keep exploring the industry, leading the industry to enhance the core competitiveness and promoting its regional status, so as to bring about new economic prospects for China's lighting industry.

