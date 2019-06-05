The 24th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards Set for Feb. 1, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) 24th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards honoring Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, animated features and music videos will return to the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in the Wilshire Grand Centre on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, Council Chair Mark Worthington and Event Producer Scott Moses.

The 2019-2020 timeline for the ADG Awards is:

The 24th Annual ADG "Excellence in Production Design"Awards will be held Feb.1,2020 returning to The InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown

Submissions Open at www.adg.org Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Submissions Close Thursday, October 10, 2019 Online Voting for Nominations Begins Monday, November 18, 2019 Online Voting for Nominations Closes Friday, December 6, 2019, 5 PM (PST) Nominations Announced Monday, December 9, 2019 Final Online Voting Begins Wednesday, December 18, 2019 Final Online Voting Ends Thursday, January 30, 2020, 5 PM (PST) Winners Announced at ADG Awards Gala

* Dates subject to change Saturday, February 1, 2020



Honorees for Lifetime Achievement, Cinematic Imagery and new inductees into the Guild's Hall of Fame will be announced at a later date. Further inquiries regarding the ADG Awards may be directed to Debbie Patton, ADG Awards & Events Director, at 818.762.9995, Email: Debbie@adg.org

ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.

About the Art Directors Guild:

Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents 2,700 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Illustrators and Matte Artists. The ADG's ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual "Excellence in Production Design Awards" gala, bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs and year-round Gallery 800 art exhibitions. For the Guild's online directory and website resources, go to www.adg.org. Connect with the Art Directors Guild on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT INTERCONTINENTAL® LOS ANGELES DOWNTOWN

As the tallest building west of Chicago, InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown forever elevates the city skyline. Located in the epicenter of Downtown, near Staples Center and L.A. Live, InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown leads the way as the new architectural icon of luxury hospitality. The hotel features 889 guest rooms including 109 suites, a 70th floor sky lobby, and a myriad of culinary venues including La Boucherie, a high-end French-inspired steakhouse and Spire 73 – the tallest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere, located atop the 73rd floor. The hotel is also the first LEED-Gold certified building in Downtown L.A. for Building Design and Construction. For more information, visit dtla.intercontinental.com.

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Dan Evans · IngleDodd Media

310.207-4410 x 229 · devans@ingledodd.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Cheri Warner · Erick Yamagata · Weissman/Markovitz Communications

818.760.8995 · 215927@email4pr.com

SOURCE Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800)

Related Links

http://www.artdirectors.org

